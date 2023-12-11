KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY TO DESCEND ON PORTUGAL IN 2024 EDITION

Lock these dates in because you won’t want to be on the sidelines for this one. The 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY will be descending on the Algarve region of Portugal, between 7 – 10 October, where orange adventurers will embark on the journey of the year with an exclusive group of like-minded KTM riders.

As a result of extremely high demand from KTM ADVENTURE enthusiast, for next year there will be an increase to 250 positions available in the KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY, which is the seventh edition of the European event and an integral part of the worldwide 2024 KTM ADVENTURE RALLY calendar.

After arriving for Tech Check & Registration, participants will explore over the next three days, enjoying loops that cater to all from beginners to the most experienced riders. With a mixture of easier routes, as well as medium and hardcore sections for the more extreme experience, the choice will be yours over a distance of around 800 km in total.

Set in the scenic city of Lagos, riders will enjoy the exceptional coastline surrounds of beach views, rolling hills, dense forestry, and captivating little towns throughout the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY, in what is a vastly remote area to ultimately challenge your inner explorer – either with tour-guided groups or ‘Rally style’ under GPS instructions.

KTM ambassadors Chris Birch, Johnny Aubert, and Giovanni Sala will be along for the ride, offering the ultimate guidance and instruction to help make the most of the four days on location. Expert assistance will also be provided by the KTM technical crew, this ranges from the people in charge of developing these bikes in R&D, to our experts in Product Management and our Customer Service representatives, ensuring orange bleeders can focus on the exhilarating adventure without disruption.

And it’s the camaraderie off the bike that counts, too, with enhanced four-star accommodation promoting well-earned rest in order to charge through the following days, complemented by dinner, music, and entertainment that will fuel the art of storytelling by night. As well, workshops in riding and bike setup by experts that will help all take the next step in their adventure. KTM is all about inclusion and encouraging all KTM ADVENTURE models and skill levels to ride together in an adrenaline-seeking environment that will be etched in your memories for good.

The KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY is one of seven highly sought-after worldwide rallies on the 2024 calendar, accompanied by the spectacular 2024 KTM ADVENTURE RALLY events also scheduled throughout Australia, China, New Zealand, South Africa, USA and, for the first time South America in the new year.

Bookings for the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY in Lagos, Portugal, will go live from 30 January 2024 at 13:00 CET, which you can access to secure your place – if you’re quick enough! – via the official online portal.

2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY essentials: