Baja Dakar NGPC series at 29 Palms California Results

The NGPC series descended on the 29 Palms Motorsports Complex for round 5 of the championship. The course featured some Baja/Dakar like course marking and conditions which played a role in the race. Beta Factory rider, Dare DeMartile, never got comfortable on the dry dusty track conditions. He got up into 8th place at one point but ended up finishing the race in 10th place. He’ll look for a better result in a week’s time at round 4 of the WORCS series.
Event Results
Dare DeMartile
10th Place
Class: Pro
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“Man the conditions were dry. It was a very fast dusty track. I felt uncomfortable on the track going very fast through thick dust. I had a decent top-10 start and made my way up to 8th place. Unfortunately, that’s where I finished. Happy I stayed on two wheels. I’m going to get ‘em on the next one!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
ARLINGTON, Texas – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb continues to keep his momentum rolling in Arlington as he raced his way to another wire-to-wire victory in Tuesday’s 450SX Main Event. With back-to-back wins through the […]
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing returned to the hardpacked racetrack in Arco di Trento for the second of a triple header schedule of fixtures in 2021 MXGP. Tony Cairoli triumphed for the second time this […]