Baja Dakar NGPC series at 29 Palms California Results

DeMartile Top Ten at 29 Palms The NGPC series descended on the 29 Palms Motorsports Complex for round 5 of the championship. The course featured some Baja/Dakar like course marking and conditions which played a role in the race. Beta Factory rider, Dare DeMartile, never got comfortable on the dry dusty track conditions. He got up into 8th place at one point but ended up finishing the race in 10th place. He’ll look for a better result in a week’s time at round 4 of the WORCS series.