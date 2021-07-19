EnduroGP Estonia a true test of man and machine

Marking the first round of a Northern European double-header, the GP of Estonia provided a true test of man and machine with hot conditions and soft, rough, and sandy terrain proving to be hugely demanding for all riders.

Coming into the round lying fourth in the overall EnduroGP standings, Josep Garcia immediately threw down the gauntlet to his rivals, topping proceedings in the short, Friday night Super Test. With his confidence high, the young Spaniard went into Saturday’s full day of racing hungry for more success, and ready to push hard. Increasing his pace over the course of the four laps, Garcia entered the final Super Test of the day with over nine seconds advantage on the second-placed rider. Putting in another strong test time, Josep successfully secured his and Red Bull KTM’s first EnduroGP win of the year.

Day two carried on very much like the first, with Garcia and closest rival Brad Freeman swapping places at the top of the timesheets. After 11 tests, and well over one hour of timed racing in the heat and dust of Estonia, Garcia trailed the Brit by just under two seconds. With just the short, final Super Test between him and another day win, Josep gave it his all, ultimately posting a time two-and-a-half-seconds faster than Freeman to clinch the win and secure the Estonia double.

Thanks to his victorious results on both days at round three, Garcia now lies second in both the Enduro2 and EnduroGP categories.

Josep Garcia: “Finally everything came good for me here in Estonia and I was able to claim the victory in both Enduro2 and EnduroGP. It was hard work, but after winning day one, I knew if I stayed focused, I should be in the fight for day two as well. I made a few mistakes on Saturday and had a couple of crashes, thankfully nothing too serious and it didn’t lose me too much time. On Sunday, I had one crash, but I think Brad did too, and the battle with him stayed really close. We were pushing the limits all day, in every test. Arriving at the last test less than two seconds behind, I knew I had to give it my all – if I crashed, I crashed, but I had to make up those seconds to take the win. Thankfully, the test was perfect, and I was able to claim another victory in EnduroGP. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m really looking forward to going to Sweden now, hopefully for more of the same.”

The 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship continues with round four – the GP of Sweden – on July 22-24.

Results – 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 3, Estonia

Day 1

Enduro 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:16:17.01

2. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:17:36.62 +1:19.61

3. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:17:57.43 +1:40.42

4. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:18:07.85 +1:50.84

5. Eero Remes (FIN), TM, 1:18:15.39 +1:58.38

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:16:17.01

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:16:25.51 +8.50

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:16:34.47 +17.46

4. Davide Guarneri (ITA), Fantic, 1:16:36.32 +19.31

5. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:17:36.62 +1:19.61

Other KTM

8. Jaume Betriu (ESP), KTM, 1:18:10.97 +1:53.96

Day 2

Enduro 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:16:08.96

2. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:17:49.74 +1:40.78

3. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:18:03.12 +1:54.16

4. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:18:18.10 +2:09.14

5. Eero Remes (FIN), TM, 1:19:13.74 +3:04.78

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:16:08.96

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:16:09.41 +0.45

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:17:04.04 +55.08

4. Davide Guarneri (ITA), Fantic, 1:17:17.98 +1:09.02

5. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:17:49.74 +1:40.78

Other KTM

9. Jaume Betriu (ESP), KTM, 1:18:51.61 +2:42.65

Championship Standings (After Round 3)

Enduro 2

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 109 pts

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 104 pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 91 points

4. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 82 pts

5. Eero Remes (FIN), TM, 51 pts

EnduroGP

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 111 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 94 pts

3. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 89 pts

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 75 pts

5. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 72 pts