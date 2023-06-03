Beta Motorcycles proudly announce its entry into 2024 AMA Supercross

Beta Motorcycles proudly announce its entry into the field of the 2024 AMA Supercross. As preparations continue for the 2024 season, The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team has confirmed the signing of Benny Bloss. He is the first of two SX riders to sign for the team.
Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season on the new Beta 450 RX.
“The wait is over and we can finally share everything we have been working towards. It has been a great experience being a part of this development and seeing the progression. The only missing part was finding a rider that would mesh well with our Beta Family. After a one phone call with Benny, we knew it would be a good fit for him, and for us. We are happy to have him on board for the next two years and can’t wait to see everyone at Anaheim in January.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.
Team manager Gardner will be scouting over the summer months looking for the team’s second rider. Bloss begins testing in August to get a head start on the season with his future teammate joining in soon after. While the team is focusing on SX only, they may elect to race select outdoor nationals as well in 2024.
Benny Bloss | Oak Grove, MO
| Race Bike – Factory 450 RX
“I’m extremely excited to join the Beta Factory Racing team! It’s cool to see a brand with such a rich history in off-road racing to come into the US Supercross and Motocross space. I know this team will be capable of great things as we build and go racing in 2024.”
About Beta Motorcycles:
Beta USA, Inc. is the United States distributor of Beta Motorcycles. Beta Motorcycles has been a family-owned company since 1905, producing Italian motorcycles manufactured at their factory in Florence, Italy. Beta Motorcycles are known for their rideability and premium performance. Beta USA, Inc. imports and distributes Enduro, Trials, Dual Sport, and Motocross motorcycles to over 200 dealerships nationwide.
