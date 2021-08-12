Royal Enfield global leader in the midsize motorcycle segment opens new factory

Milwaukee, WI (Wednesday, August 11, 2021) – Royal Royal Enfield, the global leader in the midsize motorcycle segment (250-750cc), is proud to announce the opening of a CKD assembly plant in Colombia, the third-biggest motorcycle market in Latin America, in partnership with its local distributor, Colombiana de Comercio (Corbeta Group). The motorcycle assembly plant in Envigado, Antioquia marks the second motorcycle assembly plant outside of India, a significant milestone for Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield set up retail operations in Colombia in July 2014, with its first store in Cedritos in Bogotá. Since then, the company has expanded its retail network in the market and now has 15 exclusive stores in Colombia. Overall, Royal Enfield has 57 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touchpoints in all of Latin American countries.

The local assembly unit in Colombia will be based at Colombiana de Comercio facility located in Envigado, Antioquia. To begin with, the plant will locally assemble the Royal Enfield Himalayan, starting this month.

From 2014 to 2021, Royal Enfield has seen significant growth in Colombia. From January 2015 to the present, Royal Enfield has sold more than 7,000 motorcycles in the market. The brand has seen an almost 70% growth in sales from January to July 2021, over the same period in 2020.

“At Royal Enfield, we have been committed towards expanding the middleweight motorcycling segment globally,” Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said. “The last few years have been a testament to our razor-sharp focus on global markets, evidenced by remarkable growth and expansion which has seen Royal Enfield establish over 790 touchpoints in 60+ countries. Our strategic priorities in international markets have also seen us pursue plans to set up local assembly units outside of India, the first of which was introduced in Argentina last year. Continuing on this journey, we are very happy to announce our first CKD assembly plant in Colombia.”

Commenting specifically about the focus on the Colombian market, Vinod K Dasari added, “Since our foray in 2014, Colombia has emerged as an important market for Royal Enfield. We’ve seen encouraging response for our motorcycles, as well as ride experiences, from consumers in Colombia. We believe it is a market with immense potential and our decision to launch a local assembly facility in the country is in line with our long-term focus and growing confidence in the region.”

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are among the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America. Beyond India (the biggest market for the brand with over 2000 retail locations), Royal Enfield motorcycles reach consumers and enthusiasts in more than 60 countries worldwide, through 795 dealerships, including 143 exclusive brand stores in major cities such as London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Melbourne, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Medellin, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

Miguel Londoño, International Director of Corbeta, spoke on behalf of Colombiana de Comercio, the local distributor and partner in the new assembly unit. “Since 2014, Corbeta has been cultivating with care and passion the identity of the Royal Enfield brand, and the genuine joy of each and every ride, conveying to our customers the experience of pure motorcycling, whether it’s riding to work, enjoying a weekend, or traveling through our beautiful country. Together with the parent company we seek to make our Royal Enfield motorcycles very desirable and also accessible. With this assembly plant, we start a new stage and we want to share it with all our current and future customers. By living together and communicating with each other, we form a better country step by step, day by day.”

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s midsized two-wheel segment. Royal Enfield motorcycles are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible, and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through 1,025 large format dealerships and 1,031 studio stores in all major cities and towns in India and exports to over 60 countries around the globe. The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai, India. Royal Enfield recently invested in two world-class technical centers, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and Chennai, India, and in 2020 opened its first assembly unit outside India, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With more than 28% CAGR in India and 32% in international markets for the last 10 years, Royal Enfield is the leader in the global midsize motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.