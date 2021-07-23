BRAND-NEW FACTORY TOUR

We are delighted to announce a brand-new Factory Tour which reveals never-before-seen insights into the design, testing and development which takes place at the heart of our world-renowned Hinckley headquarters.

The new Factory Tour now includes a visit to the Centre of Excellence, home of Triumph’s prototype development and 3D printing, as well as never-seen-before areas of the world-renowned Paint Shop. A new UK assembly line can also be viewed from the tour. For customers looking for a behind the scenes glimpse, a new Factory Tour will be available from 11 August 2021, priced from £20 per person. Due to an increase in group capacity, additional spaces are also now available.

Pre-booking for Factory Tours is essential, although the Exhibition, 1902 Café and Factory Shop will continue to open with free entry from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-4.30pm. There’s never been a better time to visit the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience!

BOOK NOW