Brand-new MXGP circuit with stifling hot temperatures and high humidity

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s duo of Glenn Coldenhoff and Jeremy Seewer overcame a challenging weekend disrupted by illness to finish fifth and ninth overall at the 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia. Presented with a spectacular, lengthy, fast-paced circuit at an all-new location in Indonesia, Coldenhoff and Seewer arrived at the Samota-Sumbawa circuit optimistic for good results. The brand-new track gave an excellent first impression with its soft surface and spectacular layout. But unfortunately, Seewer, who arrived in Indonesia in second position in the Championship Standings, could only complete four laps on Saturday due to illness. Coldenhoff hugely enjoyed the first practice session, in which he posted the second-fastest time, but also fell ill soon after lunch, and by the time the Qualifying Race rolled around, he was struggling for energy. He managed to fight through the discomfort to Qualify fourth, while Seewer did a lap and withdrew from the race to rest and recover for race day. Despite their best efforts to rest and rehydrate, both riders lined up for the opening race low on energy and in “survival mode.” Coldenhoff got off to a top-five start and put in a phenomenal ride to finish fourth after fending off a couple of tough challenges from former MXGP and MX2 World Champions Romain Febvre and Pauls Jonass. At the same time, Seewer battled from last position to 12th after hitting the gate on the start. Going into race two, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP duo suffered the effects of racing in hot and humid conditions without adequate food and hydration, which, paired with a very physically demanding sand track, proved incredibly difficult. Both riders gave their all but had to ride defensively due to the energy required to push forward on a high-speed, soft, and technically demanding circuit such as Samota-Sumbawa. Coldenhoff started and finished sixth, which was enough for fifth overall, while Seewer finished ninth for ninth overall. Seewer was happy to finish inside the top-10 under the circumstances but has dropped to third in the MXGP Championship Standings. At the same time, Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff remain fourth and fifth, respectively. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team will now return to Europe for a two-week break ahead of round 13 that will take place in Loket, Czech Republic on July 16th & 17th. Glenn Coldenhoff 5th MXGP of Samota-Sumbawa, 33-points 5th MXGP Championship Standings, 363-points “It was difficult this weekend. After Timed Practice, I started feeling unwell. I didn’t feel like I had any energy in the Qualifying Race and then after that I felt so bad. I had a fever and could not eat or drink anything. It has been a tough day and I knew with no food and drink that it was going to be very difficult, especially in the second race. But, I lined up today with the mindset that I will survive and that I am strong, although I quickly realized that that was not the case. I had totally no energy at all. I am glad we are done here and that I am going home safe with some solid points, fifth overall.” Jeremy Seewer 9th MXGP of Samota-Sumbawa, 21-points 2nd MXGP Championship Standings, 405-points “I felt amazing coming here; I was super fit Friday and excited to race here, but then the hammer came, and Friday night after dinner, I got really sick. Something was really wrong. I didn’t sleep all night. I couldn’t keep any food down. So, all of Saturday, I didn’t ride, I was just trying to survive. I was completely destroyed but just had to do two or three laps to learn the track and the start of the qualifying race. Today, I am happy with where I finished because I have come a long way since yesterday, where I was at rock bottom with this sickness. In the first moto, the gate moved but didn’t fall. So I hit the gate, and then after that, I came from last and finished 12th, which is okay because passing is very difficult if you are trying to save energy and just survive. The second moto was the same story. I didn’t make any big mistakes, just stalled the bike once, but P.9 in these conditions, I have to be happy with that. Now I just look forward to going home and to the doctor to get this virus or bacteria or whatever it is out of my body as fast as possible.”