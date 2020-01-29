ALEX RINS TEST RIDES NEW V-STROM 1050XT IN SPAIN

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 28.

SUZUKI held the world test ride for the new V-STROM 1050XT at Malaga in Spain – and Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s Alex Rins was taking part.

Major press representatives from around the globe had an opportunity to test the new sport adventure tourer, with Suzuki’s MotoGP™ star Rins joining proceedings on the 28th.

Rins attended the international launch before preparing for the first IRTA test of the season and he spend a whole day completing more than 200 kms on the new V-Strom model alongside journalists that came from different countries.

Alex Rins:

“The new V-Strom is fabulous. I’ve always been a big fan of this model as I have one at home and usually I ride on the roads with my friends. As I live in the mountains, this bike is perfect for so many different terrains. But the new V-Strom 1050XT is marvellous, is smoother on the engine side and the handling is fantastic. The electronics side is improved a lot as well and also the design is really nice. I had the opportunity to ride the update in Malaga and the surrounding area and the performance is great either on twisty and narrow roads or off road paths. I’m eager to have this new model at home to replace the old version!”

The new V-STROM 1050/XT was launched at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy during November 2019.

The V-STROM 1050 design takes its pedigree from previous iconic models and new developments from Suzuki’s Hamamatsu headquarters in Japan: It is influenced by Suzuki’s iconic DR-Z desert racer and DR-BIG, with a new vertically-stacked rectangular LED headlight, but a distinctive ‘beak’