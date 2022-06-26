Results: Moto2 & Moto3 fast and famous TT Circuit Assen

The KTM GP Academy closed the first section of the 2022 MotoGP world championship at the Motul TT Assen: the flat, fast and famous TT Circuit Assen in the north of the Netherlands. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez was a headline maker for round 11 of 20 as the Spaniard rushed to his second Moto2™ win in a row and this third from the last four Grands Prix.

Augusto Fernandez wins again in Moto2 and co-leads the championship as Acosta misses out through a training injury

Holgado remains fast and consistent for a well-earned 6th

Dustin Schneider wins the second race in the Northern Talent Cup

Moto3

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jaume Masia was the most advanced rider on the grid having qualified in 6th position even though rookie star David Muñoz had been fast once more on his KTM RC4 to occupy a slot on the front row. The 22-lap race saw a breakaway leading group of nine riders as the gaggle closely disputed track space under cloudy skies and in front of a packed Assen attendance.

It was Muñoz and Masia who were in contention for the podium on the final lap but Muñoz’ error under braking caused him to crash into Masia and both were counted out. Masia’s teammate, Daniel Holgado, managed to finish 6th, despite making a Long Lap penalty, and he was less than a second ahead of Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü at the finish line with the Turk in 9th. Adrian Fernandez was aiming for another top ten result but a crash on the last circulation ruined the Spaniard recent decent spell of form.

In the world championship standings Jaume Masia is 5th while Öncü is close behind in 6th.

Moto2

Red Bull KTM Ajo Augusto Fernandez was the sole representative of the team in the intermediate class after Pedro Acosta suffered a fractured left femur during a midweek training accident. Fernandez, the dominant winner of the previous Grand Prix in Germany, missed Pole Position by just over two tenths of a second in Q2 but was able to make a decent start from 6th on the grid.

The Spaniard, competing at the venue where he scored his very first GP victory in 2019, took his time to move through the field from the top six and hit the front with the last quarter of the race to go. He took the flag by over half a second for his second win in a row, his third of the season and his fourth trophy. It means he is now joint 1st in the championship standings – tied on points with Celestino Vietti – and Red Bull KTM Ajo are also back to the top of the Teams’ table.

Augusto Fernandez: “I really enjoyed that one but it was really hard and tough to overtake those guys at the beginning. I tried to stay as part of the group and for my moment to come. Step-by-step I was overtaking each rider and when I got to first place I tried to make my pace. It was easy to make mistakes but I made some good laps in a row and could make it count. I’m really happy with this win.”

The newest installment of the Northern Talent Cup took place on Sunday afternoon at Assen and after the latest episode in the duel between Rossi Moor and Kevin Farkas was decided in the favor of the former on Saturday, this time it was German youngster Dustin Schneider who burst through for the checkered flag. The NTC, with its full fleet of READY TO RACE KTM machinery has three more rounds to run.

The world championship itself now enters a five-week hiatus and will reconvene with the Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 6th-7th.

Results Moto3 Motul TT Assen 2022

1. Ayumu Sasaki, (JPN), Husqvarna 37:28.371

2. Izan Guevara, (ESP), GASGAS +0.314

3. Sergio Garcia, (ESP), GASGAS +0.392

4. Tatsuki Suzuki, (JPN), Honda +0.399

5. Xavier Artigas (ESP), CFMOTO +0.661

6. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +11.540

9. Deniz Öncü, (TUR), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +12.309

DNF. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3

DNF. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo

Results Moto2 Motul TT Assen 2022

1. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 39:07.113

2. Ai Ogura (JPN) +0.660

3. Jake Dixon (GBR) +0.725