Can’t Dodge This 2023 Hornet!

We drag race the new 2023 Dodge Hornet R/T vs the new 2023 Honda Hornet CB750; what has more string? 285 horsepower, 383lb-ft toque and best in-class power-to-weight ratio the new 2023 Dodge Hornet has sting. The 2023 Honda Hornet boasts 91 horsepower, 56 lb-ft toque and best in-class power-to-weight ratio as well! Let’s go to the track and who wins the Hornet crown.

3-2-1… Gooooooooooooooooooooo!

2023 Dodge Hornet R/T: 3,715-lb curb weight. 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Power to weight ratio: 0.0767 horsepower per pound.

2023 Honda Hornet: 419-lb curb weight. Power to weight ratio: 0.217 horsepower per pound.

And the winner is with 2.83x more horsepower per pound the new 2023 Honda Hornet smokes out the Dodge Hornet. Dodge can’t Dodge This one it seems.

So let’s take at the winner, the new 2023 Honda Hornet:

Affordable, zero excess mass, class-leading power-to-weight ratio, all new 755cc eight-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine, supremely agile, instant riotous acceleration, featuring 3 ride modes, torque control, wheelie control, Showa suspension, 5″ TFT display, smart phone control and ESS technology. That’s a lot of stuff for and affordable £6999 ($7979 USD or $ 10,959 CAD equivalent) price!

You have to go back to 2006 for the last time we in the USA or Canada could by a Honda Hornet with either the 2006 Honda 919 (Hornet CB900F) or 2006 Honda 599 (Hornet CB600F) and neither of these great models have anything on the new one in terms of technology or features. Although the 919 engine did have a 19 more horsepower vs the new 755 engine but also weighted 66 lbs more (that makes the 919 slower).

So overall, the new 2023 Honda Hornet is quite the bike with so much good news… now the bad news.

Sadly, you can’t buy the new 2023 Honda Hornet. Wait what? You CAN’T BUT IT? Not if you are in Canada or the USA; at least not yet. But you can read all about it right here on Total Motorcycle as we do cover all the American, Canadian and European models (in hopes they come to North America based on your interest).

Check out all the 1972-2021 and new 2022, 2023 Honda's right here on Total Motorcycle.

Honda’s brand-new Hornet reveals its sting. Carrying zero excess mass, class-leading power-to-weight ratio is delivered by a 67.5kW and 75Nm engine driving a 190kg package. The all-new, eight-valve parallel twin-cylinder unit delivers both top end buzz and heaps of mid-range usability, combining with a new ultra-lightweight frame for supremely agile side-to-side performance and instant, riotous acceleration. Throttle By Wire (TBW) serves up 3 riding modes and 3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control, plus 3 levels of Engine Braking and Power delivery. The new frame wears full Showa suspension: 41mm Separate Fork Function Big Piston (SFF-BPTM) USD forks and rear shock working through Pro-Link. Dual, radial-mount four-piston calipers bite hard. The premium specification includes 5-inch colour TFT instrument display, with Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC), full LED lighting, auto-indicator cancel and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology. An A2 license option will also be available.

The original 1998 CB600F Hornet grew to be a hugely popular bike in Europe, for many reasons. Its compact, naked form was great around town and it had the engine power and handling ability to carve a section of corners with joyous enthusiasm. Different iterations of the Hornet took it in the direction of sports touring and – in the hands of Hornet Cup racers –an outright race bike, while a 2007 upgrade added extra RR-derived top-end power and much more aggressive style.

Every individual owner had a reason why their Hornet was so good, but two things remained constant throughout its life and development:

It was great fun to ride. And the fun came with an affordable price tag.

2006 Honda 919 (Hornet CB900F)

Ever wonder what Honda’s factory race mechanics ride when they take a break from wrenching? Well, you’re looking at it: the 919, packing the ultimate one-two prize-fighting punch of CBR900RR-derived muscle squeezed into a rigid, lightweight chassis. And topped off with arguably the most important feature of all: attitude.

The 919 is performance motorcycling with its sleeves rolled up, a pared-down, lightweight package ready for any kind of riding you like.

2006 Honda 599 (Hornet CB600F)

Back in the line for 2006, the 599 features a host of upgrades, including an inverted HMAS fork, two-piece mini-cowl with tinted fly-screen, and lots of detail touches.