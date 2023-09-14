CARDO revolutionizing Motorcycle Communication through an Exciting Collaboration

CARDO SYSTEMS JOINS FORCES WITH HELMET HOUSE TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION NATIONWIDE

Revolutionizing Motorcycle Communication through an Exciting Collaboration

Plano, TX – September 14, 2023 – Cardo Systems Ltd., a trailblazer in motorcycle communication technology, is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with industry leader Helmet House. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding the distribution of Cardo Systems’ groundbreaking communication solutions, including the PACKTALK EDGE, through Helmet House’s extensive network of dealer locations.

As a pioneering force in the powersports industry for over 50 years, Helmet House has consistently pushed the boundaries to bring the best products to the motorcycle industry. This partnership with Cardo Systems underscores their commitment to enhancing the riding experience.

“Cardo Systems has always strived to create communication solutions that redefine the motorcycle experience,” said Alon Lumroso, CEO at Cardo Systems. “Partnering with Helmet House aligns perfectly with our mission to bring innovative technology to riders, enabling them to stay connected and safe on their journeys.”

Under the agreement, Cardo Systems’ revolutionary communication solutions will be made accessible to motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide through Helmet House’s renowned dealer network. This strategic move ensures that riders across the country can enjoy seamless and advanced communication tools designed to elevate their on-road experiences.

Dave Bertram, CEO of Helmet House, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “The Helmet House team is proud to partner with Cardo to further develop the footprint of quality dealers across the United States. Cardo’s strong commitment to ongoing innovation and improvement of their communication devices is impressive, and we are so excited to add the brand to the rest of our premium products sold through our partner dealers.”

This collaboration brings together two powerhouses in the powersports markets, solidifying their joint commitment to shaping the future of motorcycle communication. The combined expertise of Cardo Systems and Helmet House promises to revolutionize the way motorcyclists connect and communicate on the road.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems provides cutting-edge communication devices and application services for powersports and outdoor enthusiasts. Cardo’s devices and services promote riders’ safety and enable motorcycle riders, off-road drivers, and adventure seekers to stay connected to their phone, music, and to each other. Cardo launched the world’s first motorcycle Bluetooth-based wireless intercom headset in 2004 and has been responsible for most of the industry’s innovations ever since. This includes the introduction of the first mesh-powered intercom, the first premium sound system by JBL, and the first voice-powered device, to name but a few. Cardo’s products are sold in over 100 countries and are the world’s leading communication devices for groups in motion.

About Helmet House

Helmet House has been a well-respected brand in the motorcycle industry for over five decades. As the exclusive distributor of SHOEI Helmets in the United States, they also carry a range of other high-quality market-leading brands, including HJC, Alpinestars, 100%, Molecule, Sena, Tourmaster, Cortech, and NORU. Their specialization lies in providing premium riding gear and accessories for motorcyclists, and they have established themselves as a trusted source supporting dealers across the U.S. since 1969.