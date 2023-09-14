Back-to-back AMA National Hare & Hound Championships with fourth Nevada victory

Following an extended mid-season break in the series, Shirey was back to his winning ways onboard the FX 450 to deliver a third-career Hare & Hound crown via the top step of the podium.

Shirey controlled the Pro Class overall from the outset, quickly establishing himself at the front of the pack on the opening lap and building upon that lead through lap two. He then maintained position on the final lap to make it win number four of the 2023 season, clinching the title with a round to spare in the process.

“Coming into Panaca after the summer break, I knew I had a chance at wrapping up the championship a round early like last year, but I didn’t want to make any dumb mistakes thinking about it too much,” Shirey reflected. “Off the start, I got out front early, but got passed by Axel [Pearson] pretty quick and went back and forth with him during the first loop. I got past him before the pits though and held onto the lead from there, all the way to the finish.

“I was so pumped to cross the finish line, winning the championship for a third time and grabbing my fourth win of the season. I couldn’t have done any of this without Dave Feeney, who wasn’t able to make it with me this weekend. I’ve also gotta thank the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team – Anthony [DiBasilio], Antti [Kallonen], and everyone else involved with the team. Hopefully we can bring more championships together in the future!”

Shirey won the opening three rounds of the 2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship, beginning with the opening round at Lucerne Valley, followed by Murphy and Jericho. He was then runner-up in the second Jericho stop of the year, which set him up to capture the number one plate again at Panaca.

Round 6: October 21-22 – Lucerne Valley, CA

Pro Class Results – Round 5

1. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Zane Roberts (BET)

3. Axel Pearson (YAM)

Pro Class Championship Standings

1. Dalton Shirey, 141 points

2. Zane Roberts, 92

3. Joseph Wasson, 82