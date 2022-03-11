Yamaha Racing Heritage Club Announces 2022 Schedule

The Varano event will celebrate all things two-stroke, with several historic bikes from across the GP classes already confirmed. These include Kenny Roberts’ 1981 YZR500 OW53, along with Eddie Lawson’s 500cc World Championship winning YZR500 OW81 from 1986, plus his 1987 race-winning YZR500 OW86. There will also be a YZR500 ROC from the independent chassis era in Grand Prix racing during the 1990s, plus the YZR500s ridden by Norifumi Abe and Gary McCoy in 2002. On top of this, Phil Read’s 250cc TD2 and 350cc TR2 from 1969, Carlos Lavado’s two championship-winning TZ250s from 1983 and 1986, and Luca Cadalora’s iconic YZR250 from 1990 will also be at the event. When it comes to riders, Yamaha racing legends such as 15x World Champion Giacomo Agostini, 3x World Champion Luca Cadalora, 2x 250cc World Champion Carlos Lavado, 3x 125cc World Champion Pier Paolo Bianchi, and former 250cc World Champion Christian Sarron are already confirmed to attend the first event at Varano. On top of this, local GP heroes Loris Reggiani and Gianfranco Bonera will also be present, along with a selection of current Yamaha riders and managers from official MotoGP, WorldSBK, and EWC teams. Since the launch of the YRHC in 2021, it has already received over 100 applications for membership and requests for over 400 bikes to be registered on the official database. To be eligible to become a member, you need to own a Yamaha race bike that falls into one of the below categories: Grand Prix

– Any official GP factory or production two-stroke race bike from 1955 to 2003. These can include bikes built with an independent chassis, specials, and official replicas. WorldSBK, WorldSSP, & EWC

– Any official four-stroke race bike from these classes between 1987 and 2009. MX

– Any official two-stroke MX race bike up until 1999. Dakar

– Any official Dakar rally bike up until 2007.