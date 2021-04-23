New Olympian Husqvarna Motorcycles Brand Ambassador

World champion slalom and giant slalom skier Marcel Hirscher is about to show his skill in motorcycle competition. Record-breaking Hirscher has become a Husqvarna Motorcycles ambassador and will be getting straight down to business by riding various Husqvarna machines.

Marcel Hirscher won a record eight World Cup titles in a row, claimed 11 Alpine Skiing World Championship medals, took silver in the slalom at the 2014 Winter Olympics and gold in the combined and giant slalom events in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Even his former rivals rate the Austrian as one of the greatest-ever alpine skiers. Those rivals include another Husqvarna Motorcycles ambassador, Henrik Kristoffersen; himself a slalom legend and Olympic medallist. Now Hirscher is looking to satisfy his competitive drive in a whole new arena and will represent the brand in a series of exciting and engaging initiatives.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES SIGNS MARCEL HIRSCHER AS BRAND AMBASSADOR