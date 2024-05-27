Front row seat with Aprilia at the Misano MotoGP round

FOR THE GP OF SAN MARINO, ON 7 AND 8 SEPTEMBER, THE EXCLUSIVE COVERED GRANDSTAND DEDICATED TO APRILIA FANS IS BACK

A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIENCE THE MOST HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RACE OF THE SEASON IN THE MOST WELCOMING WAY AND TO BEST SUPPORT THE APRILIA RS-GP MACHINES RIDDEN BY ALEIX ESPARGARÓ, MAVERICK VIÑALES, AND LORENZO SAVADORI

DEDICATED PARKING, ENTERTAINMENT, AND LOTS OF SURPRISE GUESTS FOR A MEMORABLE WEEKEND UNDER THE BANNER OF SPORT AND A GREAT SHOW

Noale, 27 May 2024 – The Misano World Circuit is more and more the forum of Aprilia brand passion. After the great Aprilia All Stars festival, scheduled to be held on the Italian circuit Saturday 8 June, fans of the Italian brand will have another great opportunity to best experience the thrill of MotoGP, feeling like they are part of a big family.

In fact, on Saturday 7 September and Sunday 8 September, during the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini, the Aprilia grandstand will be back, created to provide a unique and memorable experience for all fans of MotoGP and the Italian brand.

Aprilia fans will have an entire sector of the covered Grandstand B reserved for them with numbered seats and a range of conveniences such as dedicated parking – including a cloakroom – both for those who come to the Misano World Circuit by car and those who decide to arrive at the Adriatic Riviera astride their two-wheelers. Everyone together, with friends or family, to cheer on the Aprilia RS-GP machines ridden by Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, and Lorenzo Savadori, and to enjoy the great MotoGP show live and in person.

There will be an Aprilia Racing kit for all the fans in the grandstand, and both days will be livened up by special guests and entertainment which, in classic Aprilia style, will add the right dose of fun to the adrenaline of the on-track activities.