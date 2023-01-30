What does Bengals vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Eagles, Super Bowl 2023 and 2023 motorcycles have in common? The most anticipated events of 2023! Honda scores the first Touchdown with their new Value 2023 Honda Models Announced at Total Motorcycle. Go for that Field Goal an check out the new 2023 Honda CB1000R, CB1000R Black Edition, CB650R, CBR650R, CBR500R, CB500F, CB500X, XR650L and get that Extra Point with the 2023 Honda Fury and many others!

Honda’s 2022 and 2023 Motorcycle Models offer the ultimate in Spread Formation diversity with new value-oriented, adrenaline-inducing models across the sport, standard, adventure, dual sport and cruiser categories.

I really applaud Honda for offering up value driven models for 2023 as we head into a economic downturn/recession, not everyone can afford the most affordable Harley-Davidson, and punt the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster at $13,499 USD/$16,499 CAD so a 2023 Honda CB500F for $6,799 USD/$8,779 CAD looks like a pretty darn sweet Kickoff.

On-Road, Off-Road, Interstate Focused, Wide Receiver or Urban Jungle Warrior, you are in great hands with Honda and Total Motorcycle in 2023 and enjoy Super Bowl LVII coming up on February 12th @ 6:30pm at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Honda Announces Diverse Range of Returning Motorcycle Models

January 10, 2023 — ALPHARETTA, Georgia

Eight 2023 models included in first announcement of new calendar year

Sport, standard, adventure, dual sport and cruiser categories represented

In its first product announcement of the new calendar year, American Honda confirmed the return of eight motorcycle models across the sport, standard, adventure, dual sport and cruiser categories. Each of the eight returning models is capable of delivering a wide range of riding experiences, and taken as a whole, the group highlights the diversity of Honda’s motorcycle offerings.

With a deserved reputation for delivering value-focused but adrenaline-inducing fun, the CBR650R and CBR500R sport bikes are back, as are the CB1000R Black Edition, CB650R and CB500F naked bikes. Extending the value-conscious theme to riders who enjoy venturing beyond the pavement’s end, the CB500X adventure bike and XR650L dual-sport machine are remarkably capable models. Meanwhile, the Fury continues its tradition of head-turning head style with an iconic V-twin sound, for the ultimate cruiser experience.

CB1000R Black Edition

Known as much for its eye-catching design as its versatility, the CB1000R Black Edition touts both flair and function. Aggressive on the road and in the parking lot, this naked bike stops traffic on coffee-shop runs, but its powerful engine and nimble handling make it a great choice for the canyons as well.

CB1000R

Known as much for its eye-catching design as its versatility, the CB1000R touts both flair and function. Aggressive on the road and in the parking lot, this naked bike stops traffic on coffee-shop runs, but its powerful engine and nimble handling make it a great choice for the canyons as well.

CBR650R

Few experiences can match ripping through a canyon on a sport bike, and the CBR650R delivers that thrill to a wide spectrum of riders. To achieve the ideal mix of practicality and performance, this model has a high-quality Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork, stylish aesthetics and up-to-date emissions technology. With a finely tuned chassis delivering light, responsive handling, and a high-revving inline four-cylinder engine that offers enjoyable power, the middleweight CBR650R is exciting to ride and a pleasure to own, a gratifying intersection of values for the modern sport bike rider.

CB650R

Honda has a long history of creating iconic middleweight standards, and that continues with the CB650R. Featuring a Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork, excellent emissions performance, stylish aesthetics and comfortable ergonomics, this middleweight model is ideally suited for everything from daily commutes to weekend outings on canyon backroads. A naked bike with looks that match its impressive performance, the CB650R touts ample power and a smooth delivery.

CBR500R

The CBR500R has become a staple for riders looking for the excitement of a sportbike in a smaller package. Featuring aggressive CBR styling and a snappy, parallel-twin-cylinder engine, the lightweight CBR500R is a sensible fit for everyone from beginners looking for their first bike to veteran riders seeking a fun ride, as it delivers unmatched fun at an affordable price.

CB500F

Honed through decades of iconic Honda CB models, the CB500F has proven itself as an enjoyable and reliable naked bike for veteran and rookie riders alike. Mixing light weight and nimble handling with a smooth power delivery, the CB500F is a capable commuting tool that’s also ready for weekend outings or bike nights. Exceptionally versatile, the CB500F is proof that minimalist looks needn’t come at a price that breaks the bank.

CB500X

Designed and developed to address the disparate requirements of adventure riding while still delivering exceptional value, the CB500X is an exceptional urban commuter that’s also ready for off-road excursions and even canyon-riding outings. The essence of a modern mid-displacement adventure machine, the CB500X is both practical and rewarding to ride, and truly adventure-ready.

XR650L

A truly legendary machine—thanks in part to its proud Baja heritage—Honda’s tried-and-true XR650L continues to be a hit with dual-sport customers. Highly versatile, the model opens doors to adventure on single-track trails, dirt roads and backroads, while also delivering capable and affordable transportation in the city. It’s a combination of characteristics that promises to continue the XR650L’s popularity for years to come.

FURY

Guaranteed to turn heads with its extreme, chopper-style design, the Fury nonetheless touts characteristics one naturally expects from a Honda—namely, functionality, finish, performance and stellar handling. Riders will appreciate the 1,312cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that sounds as good as it looks, as well as adjustable front and rear suspension, but what will stop bystanders in their tracks are the hard-tail styling and raked-out front end, which make this cruiser a rolling work of art.

Introducing the new 2023 Honda Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2023 Honda Motorcycle Guide.

Supersport

– 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP – (Canada)

– 2023 Honda CBR1000RR ABS (USA)

– 2023 Honda CBR1000RR (USA)

– 2023 Honda CBR600RR ABS – (USA)

– 2023 Honda CBR600RR – (USA)

– 2023 Honda CBR650R

– 2023 Honda CBR500R

Neo-Sports Cafe

– 2023 Honda CB1000R

– 2023 Honda CB1000R Black Edition

– 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet – New Model (Europe)

– 2023 Honda CB650R

– 2023 Honda CL500 – New model (Europe)

– 2023 Honda CB300R ABS

Sport

– 2023 Honda CB500F

Touring

– 2023 Honda Gold Wing (Canada)

– 2023 Honda Gold Wing DCT

– 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour

– 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT

– 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Airbag

Cruiser

– 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom – (USA)

– 2023 Honda Shadow Aero – (USA)

– 2023 Honda Shadow Aero ABS – (USA)

– 2023 Honda Rebel 1100 ABS

– 2023 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT

– 2023 Honda Rebel 1100 Touring DCT – New model

– 2023 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE

– 2023 Honda Rebel 500 ABS

– 2023 Honda Rebel 500 – (USA)

– 2023 Honda Rebel 300 ABS

– 2023 Honda Rebel 300 – (USA)

Chopper

– 2023 Honda Fury – (USA)

Adventure

– 2023 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT – (Canada)

– 2023 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES – (Canada)

– 2023 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT (Europe)

– 2023 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports

– 2023 Honda Africa Twin DCT

– 2023 Honda Africa Twin

– 2023 Honda NC750X DCT

– 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp – New model (Europe)

– 2023 Honda XR650L – (USA)

– 2023 Honda CB500X

Electric

– 2023 Honda EM1e – New model (Europe)

MiniMOTO

– 2023 Honda Monkey ABS

– 2023 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS – (USA, Europe)

– 2023 Honda Giorno – New model – (Canada)

– 2023 Honda Ruckus – New model – (Canada)

– 2023 Honda ST125 Dax – New model (Europe)

– 2023 Honda Grom – New model

– 2023 Honda Grom ABS – New model

Dual Sport

– 2023 Honda XR650L – (USA)

– 2023 Honda CRF450RL

Scooters

– 2023 Honda ADV150

– 2023 Honda Ruckus

– 2023 Honda Metropolitan – (USA)

Trail

– 2023 Honda CRF450X – (USA)

– 2023 Honda CRF250F

– 2023 Honda CRF125FB

– 2023 Honda CRF125FB Big Wheel

– 2023 Honda CRF110F

– 2023 Honda CRF50F

Competition

– 2023 Honda CRF450RWE

– 2023 Honda CRF450R

– 2023 Honda CRF450R 50th Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Honda CRF450RL

– 2023 Honda CRF450R-S – New model (USA)

– 2023 Honda CRF450RX

– 2023 Honda CRF250R – New model

– 2023 Honda CRF250RX – New model

– 2023 Honda CRF150R

– 2023 Honda CRF150R Expert