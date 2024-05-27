2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series back on track with High Voltage event in Dilliner Pennsylvania

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing contested an assortment of offroad races across the country this past weekend, with Korie Steede standing on the Pro Women podium as the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series resumed in what was otherwise a consistent round of results with a share of high points along the way.

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 5

The 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series was back on track with the High Voltage event in Dilliner, Pennsylvania, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Pro 1 contender Craig DeLong finished the weekend in fourth overall.

It was a solid result from DeLong on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 in Round 5 of the season, even if he is determined to gain ground in the Sprint Enduro tests. Added technicality following heavy rain overnight was in his favor entering Sunday’s second day of action.

“The day was pretty poor honestly – I was just slow,” DeLong commented. “I’ve just gotta pick it up and get some nerve. I had a couple of good times here and there, but I’m just timid, not riding like myself. I think the short races and the time in between I’m still getting used to, but it will come around. On Sunday, the track was a little more technical and I was in the game… I just missed the podium by one second.”

Pro Women Class front-runner Korie Steede impressed on her way to second position this weekend, putting up a fight and topping multiple tests equipped with the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250. Despite recovering from an early crash, she left with added confidence on her side come Sunday afternoon.

“It started off pretty slow in that second enduro test,” Steede said. “I had a pretty good get-off and it slowed me down a bit, but my times slowly got better. After the rain, the enduro test got pretty slick, but overall the track was pretty fun. On Sunday, the track was gnarly and I think I rode as well as I ever have at one of these Sprints.”

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Cody Barnes, Honda

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Women Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Olivia Judy, KTM

National Grand Prix Championship – Round 6

Trouble in the very first turn of Sunday’s sixth round of the 2024 National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) made for a long day out for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton, but he kept charging on his way to seventh position in Marysville.

Walton stalled at the beginning of the Northern Californian race and completed lap one in P7, before encountering further difficulties, and he eventually took the checkered flag in seventh on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450. While his lap times were on pace, his track position proved costly this weekend.

“I got out of the gate good, then had to back off going into the first turn and ended up stalling the bike,” Walton said. “I ended up throwing my goggles on the second or third lap and had to come back in to get another set. We had good speed today, but it wasn’t enough – it’s all about the start of the race these days and getting that track position early. I want to see myself at least on the podium, so it sucks to not be up there because we put a lot of work in. We’ll keep going, keep grinding, and we’ll get there.”

Pro Class Results

1. Dante Oliveira, KTM

2. Dare Demartile, Beta

3. Cole Martinez, Honda

4. Mateo Oliveira, KTM

7. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 4

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders Ryder LeBlond and Colton Haaker brought home fifth and sixth-place finishes at the Tough Like RORR event in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, to conclude Round 4 of the U.S. Hard Enduro Series.

And the race lived up to its name, already recognized as one of the toughest races of all, with LeBlond and Haaker pushing both themselves and their TE 300 machinery to a decent haul of points in the 2024 edition.

“It was definitely tough, the hardest race I think I’ve ever done!” LeBlond said. “I ended up fifth, not the best day… usually I would say it was fun, but that wasn’t too much fun today. We’ll try to get them again tomorrow.”

Haaker added: “I stayed consistent and smooth. The course was brutal, so I just tried to be positive and made my way through to the end.”

Tough Like RORR is part one of this weekend’s unique Keystone Challenge, as Round 5 of the U.S. Hard Enduro Series will immediately take place on Monday in Sugarloaf with the Locked & Loaded Hard Scramble event.

Pro Class Results

1. Cody Webb, Sherco

2. Trystan Hart, KTM

3. Will Riordan, GASGAS

5. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

6. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – May 2024

5/27: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 5