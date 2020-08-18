Cancelled Bol d’Or 24 Hour race replacement track found

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 17.

Following a resurgence and increase of the crisis in France, the final round of the 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship – the Bol d’Or 24 Hour race – has been cancelled.

The series finale, due to take place on September 19-20th in the south of France at the Le Castellet circuit, is to be replaced by the Estoril 12 Hour near Lisbon in Portugal a week later on September 27th. It will close the disrupted EWC season due to the global health crisis that also saw the Suzuka 8 Hour cancelled because of similar travel restrictions in Japan.

As the season finale, the event will benefit from the bonus of 150% of the points in both EWC and Superstock categories, as well as intermediate points in the standings after eight hours of racing. The 4.182km Estoril circuit has hosted MotoGP and FIM Superbike World Championship events previously, but before Portugal, FIM EWC teams will race at Le Mans for the 24 Hours Motos on 29-30th August.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events:

“We support the decision of Editions Larivière to cancel the Bol d’Or 2020 within the context of stricter restrictions related to the health situation in France. We will return to this great event in September 2021. In order to protect the interests of the championship and teams, we have made every effort to replace this final race. We are pleased to announce and offer a new battle between teams at the Estoril circuit to close the 2019-2020 season.”

Jorge Viegas, President of the International Motorcycling Federation:

“It is a huge disappointment that the iconic Bol d’Or has had to be cancelled due to the extension of the restrictions in France. I would like to warmly thank the Circuito Estoril, the Promoter Eurosport Events, the Portuguese Federation for the efforts made to prepare for this race with such short deadlines. A big thank you also to all the teams, the riders, the officials for their flexibility in adapting to these changes linked to the current health situation, and in the interest of the World Championship. I am very happy to see the FIM Endurance World Championship returning to Estoril for the race which will close the 2020 season.”

* Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) – Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon currently lead the series with the GSX-R1000.