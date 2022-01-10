Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener Anaheim California

It was a masterclass performance from Craig, who topped every session and dominated the second heat race to secure a number-one gate pick for the main. Although he didn’t get the start he was hoping for, he quickly made his way to third and claimed the lead on Lap 4. The Californian went on to secure the win by a healthy margin, marking his second-consecutive victory at the season opener, but this time in front of the home crowd as the series made its return to its traditional starting venue at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Thrasher had a solid heat race with a top-five result, but he hit the gate at the start of the main and found himself at the back of the pack. He put his head down and worked his way to 11th by Lap 5. The 19-year-old was battling for the top 10 but crashed before the halfway mark and ultimately crossed the line 12th.

Nichols was looking to have a strong start, but unfortunately, the 2021 250SX East Champion had a big crash in the whoops while leading the first heat race and sustained injuries to both arms. He will undergo surgery today, and an update will follow.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads up to Oakland, California, next weekend for Round 2 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at RingCentral Coliseum on Saturday, January 15.