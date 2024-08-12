Hat trick of victories in Pirelli Portuguese Round at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve

The BMW rider wins Superpole Race and Race 2 in Portimão with rear SC0 development solution, also completing a record sequence of 13 consecutive victories. Montella does the double in WorldSSP

Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) completed a hat trick of victories in the Pirelli Portuguese Round at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve (Portugal), also taking both races on Sunday after winning Race 1 yesterday. The BMW rider proved to be the most skilled at exploiting the potential offered by the rear SC0 development tyre in D0661 specification, using it for both the Superpole Race and for Race 2, combined with the standard SC2 at the front, taking two wins that also earn him the record as first and only rider to have won 13 consecutive WorldSBK races.

Victory for Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) in WorldSSP Race 2. Starting from pole position after his win yesterday in Race 1 and outfitted with the same tyre combination of standard SC1 front and standard SC0 rear, the Italian Ducati rider won again with a wide gap of almost six seconds ahead of Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing).

The SC0 development tyre confirmed as winning choice

“The Superpole Race posed an interesting challenge for us in terms of tyres. On paper, the SCX was the most suitable solution for maximum grip performance in hot conditions, but the great confidence and that margin of extra grip that the riders found yesterday in the D0661 as compared with the standard SC0 led six of them to gamble on the new compound. Razgatlioğlu was one of these, turning out to be the most skilled at interpreting it and exploiting it the best to win with a wide margin of a full three seconds, then repeating the success in Race 2. The immediate feeling that this new tyre conveyed to practically all the riders allowed the teams to work effectively, taking full advantage of all the sessions to fine tune the bike settings, achieving competitiveness and providing a lot of data which will be useful to continue development. We are extremely satisfied with the immediate competitive results we achieved in Most and here in Portimão with the two brand new development solutions – the SC1 and the SC0, but at the same time, we must remember that our long-term goal is to improve the two product families across the broadest possible spectrum of use, so it will be important to receive further feedback at other circuits and in other conditions before we can close the circle.”

WorldSBK

· In addition to race winner Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), teammate Michael van der Mark also participated in the Superpole Race with the standard SC2 front and SC0 D0661 development rear combination. Four other riders also chose the new rear specification: Bautista, Rea, Syahrin, and Lopes, but paired with the standard SC1 at the front. All the others opted for the SC1 front and SCX rear combination, with the exception of Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW), who combined the SCX rear with the SC2 front.

· Choices on the grid for Race 2 were a repeat of those yesterday in Race 1. All the riders opted for the SC0 development solution in D0661 specification at the rear and, for the front, only the three BMW riders, Toprak Razgatlioğlu, Michael van der Mark, and Scott Redding chose the SC2, with everyone else going with the SC1, both in the standard versions.

WorldSSP

· On the Race 2 starting grid, tyre choices were the same as in Race 1, namely the standard SC1 front and the standard SC0 rear.

· Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) did the best race lap time in 1’43.578, which does not break the new record set yesterday by Yari Montella (1’43.246) but is almost half a tenth faster than the previous 2023 record.

WorldSSP 300

· Double win for Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) In the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, confirming his status as the rider to beat in Portimão in this category. With these two wins this weekend, the Kawasaki rider now has five victories out of the last six races held on this circuit. All the riders in this category are equipped with standard SC1 tyres at both the front and rear.

WorldWCR

· Victory for Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) and third place for Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) in Race 1 of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, who then swapped their respective positions in Race 2. Finishing second in both of the Portimão races was Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team). They, as well as all the other participants, raced with the SC1 on both the front and the rear.