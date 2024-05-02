GNCC Crawfordsville challenging wet rutted with exposed roots and stumps

Solid Racing for Beta at the Hoosier GNCC The Hoosier GNCC was the sixth stop on the calendar for the teams. Out in Crawfordville, Indiana, the race day track conditions were wet and very rutted, with exposed roots and stumps making for a challenging race course. In the XC2 class, both Brody Johnson and Jay Lipscomb got very good jumps and were in the top five heading into the woods. At the end of lap one Brody was still in the top five while Jay slipped down to eighth. Lipscomb rode smart and was able to make up a couple of positions to finish in sixth place. Johnson lost some time on some creek crossings and wasn’t able to gain on the lead pack, he finished in fifth on the round. In XC3, Jhak Walker didn’t have his best start but was able to get into the lead after lap one. However, mistakes and crashes would hamper any progress on the day. He smashed his header pipe on a stump, and after a pit stop to repair the pipe, he dropped out of the top five. Walker continued to push and race back all the way to a third-place finish and keep his hold of the points lead after six rounds.