GNCC Crawfordsville challenging wet rutted with exposed roots and stumps

The Hoosier GNCC was the sixth stop on the calendar for the teams. Out in Crawfordville, Indiana, the race day track conditions were wet and very rutted, with exposed roots and stumps making for a challenging race course. In the XC2 class, both Brody Johnson and Jay Lipscomb got very good jumps and were in the top five heading into the woods. At the end of lap one Brody was still in the top five while Jay slipped down to eighth. Lipscomb rode smart and was able to make up a couple of positions to finish in sixth place. Johnson lost some time on some creek crossings and wasn’t able to gain on the lead pack, he finished in fifth on the round. In XC3, Jhak Walker didn’t have his best start but was able to get into the lead after lap one. However, mistakes and crashes would hamper any progress on the day. He smashed his header pipe on a stump, and after a pit stop to repair the pipe, he dropped out of the top five. Walker continued to push and race back all the way to a third-place finish and keep his hold of the points lead after six rounds.
Results:
Brody Johnson » 5th Place » XC2
Jay Lipscomb » 6th Place » XC2
Jhak Walker » 3rd Place » XC3
Factory 250 RR
“I had a good day at the Hoosier. I got off to a mid-pack start moving up to the lead group within a few miles. I was able to ride with those guys for a while and even move into third place at the end of the second lap. I made a few mistakes on lap three where the lead pack pulled away. A few more mistakes on lap four cost me a position as well but I was able to fight back and hit my marks for the rest of the race. I finished the day fifth in class and fifteenth overall.”
Factory 250 RR
“The Hoosier GNCC got off to a good start but I fell back a few positions going into the woods. I rode a pretty consistent and smart race running in seventh place most of the day. I ended up making a last-lap pass to finish sixth in class on the day. A solid result and ready to keep building on it each week getting better.”
Factory 125 RR
“My race didn’t go to plan, the first two laps were ok. I had a couple of crashes then lost a little bit of time in the pits. Then on lap four, I smashed my header pipe so I had to go back to the pits to get it changed. I pushed the last two laps with some minor mistakes and came away with third place.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 26, 2020) – American Flat Track is thrilled to announce an exciting development in its updated 2020 schedule – the 2020 Charlotte Half-Mile doubleheader races will run Friday, October 9 and […]
Mechinno confirmed as Technical Partner of Ducati Corse also in 2021 For the third consecutive year, Mechinno renews its partnership with Ducati Corse, supporting the prestigious Italian team in the 2021 MotoGP World Championship. Thanks […]