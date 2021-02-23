Mechinno and Ducati 2021 MotoGP World Championship partnership continues

Mechinno confirmed as Technical Partner of Ducati Corse also in 2021

For the third consecutive year, Mechinno renews its partnership with Ducati Corse, supporting the prestigious Italian team in the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.

Thanks to ambitious results, Mechinno announces that it will support the Ducati Lenovo Team in the MotoGP World Championship also for the current year.



Born in 2019, the bond between Mechinno and Ducati Corse has been consolidated over the years and is now renewed for the third consecutive year. Once again this season, the Bologna-based company, a reference point in the design and engineering consultancy field, will support the Ducati Lenovo Team with its technical skills in the MotoGP World Championship, which gets underway on 28th March at Losail International Circuit in Qatar.



Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse: “Mechinno is an important company in our area: we have been working with them for three years now, and together we share values such as high technological content, commitment to research and innovation. For this reason, we are very pleased to have them by our side again for 2021. Mechinno has proven to be a reliable and competent technical partner, and together with them, we will face the upcoming season with the maximum commitment and determination needed to achieve more and more important results”.



Fabio Di Martino, CEO of Mechinno: “Renewing the partnership with Ducati Corse is a source of real satisfaction for Mechinno, and it is the proof of a mutual trust that has been cemented over time. Being one of the Official Technical Partners of Ducati Corse and being present with our brand at every Grands Prix, mean being among the Italian excellences that are the spokesman of the Made in Italy in the world”.



Mechinno is an engineering consultancy company active since 2006 and based in Bologna, a reference point for its services, especially in the automotive sector. It is recognised for its highly specialised technical know-how and offers an engineering and mechanical design consultancy service for companies.



Mechinno warms up the engines and goes on track together with Ducati, ready to face a new Championship full of emotions!