Great expectations for Ducati Home Round in WorldSSP & WorldSBK

Everything is ready for the Pirelli Emilia Romagna Round, the fifth event of the 2023 WorldSBK season that will kick off with free practice on Friday morning at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

It is the Home round for the Aruba.it Racing team and Ducati will be embraced by many guests and fans inside and outside the paddock.

Alvaro Bautista arrives in Misano in scintillating form with 11 wins in the first 12 races and two hat-tricks scored in the previous rounds at Assen and Barcelona.

The ambitions of Michael Rinaldi – who scored his first win wearing the colours of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team at Misano in 2021- are high, as he is determined to achieve important results at the circuit located just a few kilometres away from home.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am thrilled to arrive here in Misano, home of Ducati. It’s a race track that I like, and the test sessions we did a few weeks ago went well, so I have a lot of confidence heading into this race weekend. We will track to do the maximum like we always do. Let’s hope the weather will be good so that our fans can enjoy the weekend trackside too.”

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“What can I say: Misano is a special track for me and the team. We have many good memories at this circuit, where I took my first win with the factory team. It’s a special race, and the warmth of the fans makes this weekend even more unique. I am happy, focused, and ready to give my best”.

WorldSSP

After a compelling start to the season, Nicolò Bulega arrives at Misano with a 33-point lead over his closest rival lead in the Supersport World Championship standings.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“Of course, I am motivated. Racing in Misano is an incredible emotion. I like this track and, after the recent test where we were fast, the feelings are really positive. It’s nice to race at home, especially now that I feel great with the bike. I can’t wait to head out on track to start working to achieve good results on home soil”.