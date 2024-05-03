2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale takes place alongside biggest motocross event Motocross of Nations MXoN

YZ bLU cRU SuperFinale to be Held at MXoN for Second Consecutive Year

The 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will take place alongside the biggest motocross event of the year, the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), at Matterley Basin in the UK from October 4th to 6th.

The SuperFinale is a culmination of a season’s worth of racing taking place across Europe as part of Yamaha’s YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups, with the promising young talents accumulating points throughout the season and the top 40 riders in each class invited to race at Matterley Basin for the biggest and most-watched event of the season, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

2024 has already been a record-breaking year for the project with 754 riders aged between eight and 16 registered from 29 different countries, an increase of 40% on 2023, and for the first time Yamaha are pleased to welcome a truly international field with riders from the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil set to take on their European counterparts in the SuperFinale. In addition, Yamaha is proud to confirm that the number of female entrants has also grown year on year.

Yamaha’s award-winning bLU cRU program forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid and is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent in road and off-road racing. It creates a professional environment featuring coaching, technical support, and mentoring from some of the biggest names in racing to encourage, develop, and nurture the stars of tomorrow while providing an uninterrupted career path from national to world championship level, with over 600 youngsters benefitting from the scheme in 2023.

At the SuperFinale, after racing in front of the world’s media and thousands of enthusiastic fans, the top three riders from each class and two carefully selected wild cards from each category will receive an invite to the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass at the end of the season. The Masterclass is designed to give riders a taste of the professional racing world as the aspiring youngsters receive expert training and advice from Yamaha’s bLU cRU Ambassadors.

At the end of the two-day Masterclass, one YZ125 rider is chosen to join a Yamaha-supported team and contest the EMX125 Championship in 2025, emulating riders such as 2022 YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup winner Nikolai Skovbjerg, who raced in the 2023 EMX 125 Championship and has moved up to the EMX250 championship in 2024. Riders from the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will be selected to receive additional Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season.

Matterley Basin, situated in England’s rural south, is an iconic and familiar sight for motocross fans around the globe having played host to countless MXGP rounds and twice putting on the Motocross of Nations in front of huge crowds, most recently in 2017. The event’s slot in October could prove extra challenging for the budding champions with rain and mud a possible feature around the 2.1km track, this would be a complete contrast to last year’s SuperFinale in the dry at Ernée, France.