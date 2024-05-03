Join us for a global ride this Saturday, May 4th

“We Ride As One” returns on Saturday, May 4th, Ducati’s widespread global event during which the Ducati community in each city meets and celebrates their passion for Ducati.

Ducati enthusiasts are encouraged to celebrate “We Ride as One” and “International Female Ride Day,” a global motorcycling celebration that supports female motorcyclists and riding communities on the same day.

Reach out to your local dealership to join an organized ride.

World Ducati Week 2024

The largest gathering of Ducatisti and motorcycle enthusiasts is ready to make its mark! Are you ready?

Join us July 26 to 28 for three days of breathtaking shows and exciting activities, including exhibitions, on and off track sessions, riding experiences and meetings with Ducati riders and legends, hosted on the Misano World Circuit and on the beaches of the Riviera Adriatica.

Secure your ticket for World Ducati Week 2024 now! Attendees traveling from outside of Europe receive complimentary access to WDW. Registration for the event is still required.