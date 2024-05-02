East Coast Hard Enduro series North Carolina Battle of the Goats

Taylorsville, NC

Battle of the Goats

April 27th, 2024
Lewis Rides Hard at Battle of the Goats

 

The opening race of the East Coast Hard Enduro series was in North Carolina for the Battle of the Goats. The format of the race was a couple of prologue qualifiers on Saturday for row positioning and then a six-hour race on Sunday. The riders had to complete two full sixteen-mile laps and a smaller third lap. On Saturday Danny Lewis was riding up front with the lead pack. He turned in a fifth-place qualifying finish going into Sunday. In the race on Sunday Lewis was riding with the lead pack but didn’t have the stamina to stay at the top and slipped outside the top ten finishing twelfth on the day.

Factory 300 RR

“I had a fun weekend in North Carolina for the first East Coast Hard Enduro of the year. I got fifth on Saturday and struggled on Sunday with some health issues. But it felt good to ride with the front pack for a bit on both days. Now I just gotta figure out what is wrong with my health and come out swinging in the next one!”

Photos: Jenny Keller
