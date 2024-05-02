East Coast Hard Enduro series North Carolina Battle of the Goats

Lewis Rides Hard at Battle of the Goats The opening race of the East Coast Hard Enduro series was in North Carolina for the Battle of the Goats. The format of the race was a couple of prologue qualifiers on Saturday for row positioning and then a six-hour race on Sunday. The riders had to complete two full sixteen-mile laps and a smaller third lap. On Saturday Danny Lewis was riding up front with the lead pack. He turned in a fifth-place qualifying finish going into Sunday. In the race on Sunday Lewis was riding with the lead pack but didn’t have the stamina to stay at the top and slipped outside the top ten finishing twelfth on the day.