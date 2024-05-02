East Coast Hard Enduro series North Carolina Battle of the Goats

The opening race of the East Coast Hard Enduro series was in North Carolina for the Battle of the Goats. The format of the race was a couple of prologue qualifiers on Saturday for row positioning and then a six-hour race on Sunday. The riders had to complete two full sixteen-mile laps and a smaller third lap. On Saturday Danny Lewis was riding up front with the lead pack. He turned in a fifth-place qualifying finish going into Sunday. In the race on Sunday Lewis was riding with the lead pack but didn’t have the stamina to stay at the top and slipped outside the top ten finishing twelfth on the day.
Factory 300 RR
“I had a fun weekend in North Carolina for the first East Coast Hard Enduro of the year. I got fifth on Saturday and struggled on Sunday with some health issues. But it felt good to ride with the front pack for a bit on both days. Now I just gotta figure out what is wrong with my health and come out swinging in the next one!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder will start the eighth round of 2022 MotoGP from 15th and 16th positions and the fifth/sixth rows of the grid at Mugello. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders endured […]
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has secured hard-fought podium results in the Enduro1 class on both days of racing at the GP of Slovakia. Claiming third on Saturday, Garcia went one better on Sunday to […]
See Full Year 2022 Financial Results | March 2nd 1. 2023 PIAGGIO GROUP Full Year 2022 Financial Results Full Year 2022 Financial Results | March 2nd 2. 2023 Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding […]