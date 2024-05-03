Benny Bloss to miss remainder of 2024 Supercross season due to arm and collarbone fracture

During a practice session this week, Liqui Moly Factory Beta Supercross rider Benny Bloss sustained a fracture to his arm and collarbone, which will see him miss the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season.

Bloss was putting in practice laps in preparation for this weekend’s Supercross round when the incident occurred. This setback comes after a series of quality riding and good results from Bloss. His focus now is to recover and go through the rehabilitation process to come back even stronger.

“I am super super bummed for Benny. He has had a fantastic season representing the new 450 RX and we are in such a good spot with him and the bike. This sport likes to test your mental strength every day and all we can take from this situation is that we know the level Benny can get back to and better when he heals up. He will undergo needed surgery and begin the road to recovery. He will be supporting his teammate Colt over the next two rounds as we are still in full swing to better ourselves each weekend,” said Supercross Team Manager Carlen Gardner.