HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES’ ADDITIONAL FUEL TANK KIT

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the availability of the Additional Fuel Tank Kit – a comprehensive and complete set of parts that enlarge fuel capacity to 25 litres when fitted to 701 Enduro machines. This extended fuel range prolongs adventures and increases rider confidence when exploring remote areas.

Tested under the toughest conditions, the Additional Fuel Tank Kit features technology taken from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team’s rally machines and is designed to guarantee rider optimised ergonomics and to integrate easily with any 701 Enduro model.

Built to stand up to the most serious adventures, the Additional Fuel Tank Kit boasts strong and durable rotationally moulded tanks with leak proof closure. Ensuring optimal weight distribution and with easy switching between front and rear tanks thanks to the supplied electronic switch, the kit also features an additional fuel pump for uninterrupted fuel flow.

The Additional Fuel Tank Kit comes with a new seat and graphics kit and is available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers from April onwards.

For all details on pricing and availability please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles Subsidiary or Importer. Availabilities may differ from country to country.