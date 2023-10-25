Husqvarna Motorcycles excited to announce partnership extension with highly successful exhaust maker

Husqvarna Motorcycles is excited to announce an extension to its highly successful partnership with FMF Racing. With the existing contract extended through to the end of 2025, Husqvarna Factory Racing will continue to benefit from the American company’s performance enhancing exhaust systems for the next two years. Formed in 1973, FMF Racing celebrated 50 successful years in the offroad industry in 2023. As a brand synonymous with top level dirt bike competition around the world, FMF Racing continues to work closely with Husqvarna Factory Racing to develop its high-quality line-up of components. Since the partnership began there have been many triumphs. Zach Osborne claimed two AMA 250 Supercross championships while Jason Anderson clinched Husqvarna’s first AMA 450 Supercross title in 2018. Osborne would add another title, the coveted AMA Pro Motocross 450 title, in 2020. In the demanding world of enduro, Colton Haaker won the 2015, 2016, and 2019 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship with Billy Bolt undefeated in the same series since winning his 2020 campaign. Billy would also find success outdoors in 2021 when he was crowned the inaugural FIM Hard Enduro World Champion. With the technical partnership between Husqvarna Motorcycles and FMF Racing extended for a further two years, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s riders will continue to benefit from the US manufacturer’s high performance exhaust systems in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, US Offroad Championships, MXGP with the Nestaan MX team, and in both the FIM Hard Enduro and SuperEnduro World Championships. Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “Husqvarna Factory Racing has enjoyed so much success with FMF Racing throughout the partnership so far, and especially in recent years, so to renew for two more years is really exciting. The build quality of FMF components is as good as it gets with performance to match. Husqvarna Factory Racing competes at the highest levels of supercross, motocross, and enduro, and rely on dependable partners, which is exactly what FMF Racing is. With this renewed agreement, we look forward to the future and I’m sure that more racing success will continue to follow.” Don Emler Jr. – Marketing Director FMF Racing: “It really is an honour for FMF Racing to continue our close relationship with Husqvarna Motorcycles and Husqvarna Factory Racing. The Flying Machine Factory is celebrating its 50th Year Anniversary and it’s with these long standing and successful partnerships that continue to make FMF the #1 offroad exhaust in the world. This renewal solidifies FMF’s continued support of the sport of motocross and performance. Going forwards, FMF will continue to work closely with the team and supply them with our American-made exhaust systems as they chase race wins and championships all around the world. This is the HOUSE OF POWER!.”