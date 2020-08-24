Yamaha Finishes 3rd with Indy 500 Dogfight

Estenson Racing’s Dallas Daniels was once again in the hunt for a win in another multi-rider AFT Singles battle, coming just short of the podium in the final laps Saturday night at the Indy Mile II. His teammate Mike Rush soldiered on in spite of a technical issue to score some points in 15th. AFT SuperTwins riders JD Beach and Kolby Carlile also had a tough night at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, finishing 13th and 15th, respectively.

Daniels headed into the second day of the Indy Mile looking to improve upon his 10th-place finish Friday night. He felt much better from the start but unfortunately, a technical issue in the Semi resulted in another eighth-place finish. Starting from the fourth row, the 17-year-old got a decent start and after settling in for the first few laps made his charge to the front. He took over the lead with around five laps to go and held onto it for a couple of laps. It was another drafting war though, with multiple riders fighting for position. Daniels got jostled back but was able to work his way back to fourth. He made a run for that final podium spot but it was just out of reach.

Coming off of his second-straight podium this season, Rush was hoping for a repeat performance on Saturday. He finished fourth in his Semi to start on the second row of the grid. Unfortunately, a technical issue had him doing what he could to salvage some championship points and ultimately crossed the line 15th.

After a tough Indy Mile I on the AFT SuperTwins side of the tent, Beach improved his Friday Semi result to finish sixth. He got a good start from the third row of the grid, but ultimately lost a few positions but was able to hold on to 13th. His teammate Carlile finished eighth in his Semi and was able to make some improvements to his setup before the Main. Feeling more comfortable he was able to battle instead of riding a lonely race and crossed the line 15th. Although it was not what the team was hoping for at the first Mile race of the season, they were able to take away some valuable information for the third doubleheader of the season in two-week’s time.

Next up for the Estenson Racing team is an action-packed Labor Day weekend in Springfield, Illinois. On September 4, the AFT Singles team will race two Main Events Friday night at the Springfield Short Track. Then on September 5-6, the AFT SuperTwins team will hit the big track, the legendary Springfield Mile for another double header.

Tommy Hayden

Estenson Racing Team Manager

“It was a tough day for us in Indy. On the AFT Singles team, we struggled a little bit with both guys all day. Dallas had a good race. We made some changes that were positive for him. His bike kind of came alive and he battled up front for the lead. Mikey was riding well all day. Unfortunately there were a few issues here that didn’t allow him to repeat backing his performance from last night. We’re looking forward to getting to the Springfield Short Track doubleheader. Our guys like that track and we should be able to do pretty well there.

“On the Twins side, we didn’t progress as much as we’d hoped today, but definitely there were a few things here and there that we learned that I think we can apply for Springfield. At the end of the day, the results were not what we want or expect, so we’re going to put our heads together between now and Springfield. We’ve got some ideas for a few different things to bring there and look to be more competitive.”

Dallas Daniels

Estenson Racing AFT Singles

“We had a much better day today. I found myself in the lead with about five minutes to go. I was trying to hold it down. I could pretty much draft anybody I wanted, but it was tough. There were six or seven of us up there. Every lap I was getting passed by somebody different. On the last lap, I got drafted and I think I was in seventh. I made a few passes going into turn three and I was catching third going to the line but it just wasn’t enough.

“After the weekend we had, finishing 10th last night and struggling a little bit, leaving with fourth was good for points in the championship. Everything is working pretty well. I think this next string of races are going to be really good for us. We had a podium in Springfield last year and at some of these car tracks our bike is really good. Big thanks to the team. These guys bust their butts all through the week and on the weekend and it shows. We just need to figure some little things out and we’ll be up there.”

Mikey Rush

Estenson Racing AFT Singles

“We struggled a bit today. We had some issues with the bike, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. I’m disappointed, for sure, but I’m glad I came out in one piece and didn’t crash or anything. We’re just going to come back twice as hard the next round. We had a good podium finish the first day. Hats off to the team. They’re doing a great job and working their tails off. It’s nice to have all that support.”

Kolby Carlile

Estenson Racing AFT SuperTwins

“We’re all hitting our heads a little bit because we’re pretty far off from where we want to be at the moment. I had a little more fun today though. I had a better bike setup, so I was able to push a little harder the whole race. I didn’t get completely left alone, so I had some visuals to keep up with some riders. That was a little better. We also learned a few things about the bike setup that are going to help me going into Springfield. We’re just keeping our heads down. I think we’ll have a new combination for Springfield and hopefully, that’s the ticket.”

JD Beach

Estenson Racing AFT SuperTwins

“It was just a tough night. We struggled all day. We’re not making the progress that we hoped we would. The team’s working so hard right now, so that makes it frustrating. We’re just going to keep working on it. We’ve got another race in two weeks and we’ll see what we can do. They’ve got some plans. We’re just going to keep working and keep training and see what happens.”