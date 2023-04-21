Welcome to Inspiration Friday: 2023 Ducati #WeRideAsOne Worldwide event and event guide! While many motorcycle sites are posting just the event press release TMW goes deeper with event listings, what do expect, where to go and detailed information you won’t find anywhere else on one page!

From the Texas, London, Dublin, Madrid, Tokyo, Avignon, Munich, Dubai, Rome, Milan, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasilia, and many others cities around the world will host the second edition of a format that emerged in preparation for World Ducati Week 2022! Ducati’s #WeRideAsOne 2023 is an event not to miss.

We Ride as One

Fire up your engines and join us for the second edition of We Ride as One on May 6th!

This is your chance to be a part of a worldwide gathering with thousands of Ducati enthusiasts who will be hitting the roads together, starting from their local dealerships, to paint each city with Ducati passion. Ducatisti will ride simultaneously around the globe and share photos from around the world that best represent their city.

How to Participate

On May 6th, we invite thousands of Ducatisti around the world to gather in a group ride in celebration of togetherness to capture those “post-card” photos that are unique to their city. Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs) and Dealerships will be organizing group rides on their favorite routes, giving you the opportunity to ride alongside fellow Ducatisti in your local area. Reach out to your local club or dealership to find out about planned activities!

Don’t forget to document your ride and share your experience with us on Instagram by tagging @ducatiusa. We can’t wait to see and share your posts with the Ducati community.

#WeRideAsOne

Join a Local Ducati Official Club

Now is the perfect time to join a local Ducati Official Club and connect with like-minded individuals who share the same passion for riding as you. Find your local club below and join the ride of a lifetime with Ducati.

Ducatisti gatherings around the world

Ducatists from all over the world warm up their engines for the second edition of “We Ride As One”

On Saturday, May 6th, “We Ride As One”, the global Ducati event during which the Ducatist community from every city can meet, come together and celebrate their passion for Ducati in all its nuances, is back. It is the second edition of a format that emerged in preparation for World Ducati Week 2022 and which, following the success of the first meeting, has since become a scheduled meeting on the calendar for the first Saturday in May.

Enthusiasts will gather at Ducati dealerships around the world to walk together in countless parades that, in every corner of the planet, will color the most beautiful streets of every city and make all Ducatistas proud to belong to the great Ducati family.

Ducati dealerships, with the support of the Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs), are working to create a customized program that will be unique and different for each location in the world. At Ducati do Brasil, the second edition of We Ride As One will have 100% participation from the network and the Ducati Official Club. In São Paulo, the fourth largest city in the world, the program includes a parade through iconic points such as Ponte Estaiada, Avenida Paulista and Museu do Ipiranga. In Curitiba, capital of Paraná, the highlight will be the city’s postcard: the Botanical Garden. Cities such as Porto Alegre, Vitória, Goiânia, Brasília, Florianópolis, João Pessoa, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Londrina, Campinas, Ribeirão Preto, São José dos Campos, Campo Grande and Rio de Janeiro, are preparing itineraries with special tours involving Ducatistas .

These are just a few of the many events and activities taking place around the world. Ducatisti will be able to join “We Ride As One” also (but not only) in London, Dublin, Madrid, Tokyo, Avignon, Munich, Dubai, Rome, Milan, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasilia, and many others cities around the world.

The official Ducati Instagram channel will illustrate the story of events around the world in real time, sharing exciting images and videos from the shows and meetings on IG stories with the official hashtags #WeAreDucati #WeRideAsOne.

The meeting will take place on May 6th at Ducati dealerships, to look the passion in the eyes and live a memorable day surrounded by a community with the same love for two wheels and for the red bikes of Borgo Panigale.

All Ducatistas are invited to contact or go to their trusted dealership to learn about the local initiative. To find the nearest dealer, the dealer locator is available on the dedicated section of the Ducati website.

Ducati Texas, United States We Ride as One 2023

Schedule:

2pm BBQ at Ducati Austin

3pm KSU

Stop at iconic spots for photos/videos!

Invite all your Ducatistas !

All Ducati riders are welcome on this ride who can handle riding roadways and highway speeds.

*As a reminder, we always follow traffic laws. Ride your own ride! Always wear proper gear.

Ducati Worcester Brazil We Ride as One 2023

The 2nd edition of “We Ride As One” was released. On May 6th, Ducatistas from all over the world will gather at Ducati dealerships for a great meeting and celebration, with Ducati motorbike rides coloring the streets of each city.

In Brazil, 100% of the dealer network and the 17 Ducati Official Club (DOCs) confirmed their participation in the second edition of We Ride As One.

Ducati West Europe We Ride as One 2023

On May 6, we celebrate our passion.

Go to the dealership for an international gathering dedicated to Ducatisti and enthusiasts. Join us for a ride!

We are Ducati. We ride as one.

Ducati Netherlands, EU We Ride as One 2023

We are Ducati, we ride as one (Streetfighter Meet-Up)

Thousands of Ducatisti will gather with other enthusiasts on Saturday, May 6, to take part in a group ride that takes place simultaneously around the world. On this day, we “ride together” to celebrate being part of the Ducati Family – a global network that connects us.

We organize a Streetfighter Meet Up that day and try to get as many Streetfighters together as possible.

Several routes are being mapped out to and from Ducati Zaltbommel and we want to gather around 12.00 – 13.00. Around 13:30 we take a group photo and it is of course the intention to gather as many Ducati riders as possible together?

Ducati Worcester United Kingdom We Ride as One 2023

This is a worldwide Ducati group ride taking place on the Saturday 6th May 2023

which is Coronation day, but as this is a global Ducati event we are going for this day, hopefully on quite roads.

Ducati Owners Club GB, supported by, and in association with Ducati Worcester.

Saturday 6th May 2023 – Itinerary for the day

08:45: Arrive – Ducati Worcester – WR1 3AD

Tea/Coffee – Introduction & briefing and Photos

09:30: Depart – Ducati Worcester –Newnham Bridge – Wooferton – Shobdon Aerodrome.

10:40: Arrive – Shobdon Aerodrome Hotspur Café – Tea/Coffee

11:20: Depart – Presteigne – Penybont – Crossgates

12:00: Arrive – Crossgates – Lunch/Fuel

13:15: Depart – Crossgates – Rhayader – Elan Valley Visitors Center

13:35: Arrive – Elan Valley Visitors Center Tea/Coffee/Photos

14:35: Depart – Elan Valley Visitors Center – Rhayader – Builth Wells – Burgerking/Texaco

15:20: Arrive – Builth Wells Burgerking/Texaco Tea/Coffee/Fuel

16:15: Depart – Builth Wells – Hundred House – Doms Bike Stop Leominster

16:45: Arrive – Doms Bike Stop Leominster

Depart – Doms – Ducati Worcester or head home A44 (40min 25 miles)

Join us on route if you need to, open to all Ducati owners – Members, and non members welcome.

Please come along and join in!

WE RIDE AS ONE 2023 Madrid Spain

The Ducati We Ride as One rally is an initiative that seeks to unite Ducatistas from all over the world in a unique experience. Next Saturday, May 6th , thousands of Ducati enthusiasts and enthusiasts of the brand will gather to participate in a simultaneous group ride around the world . All at once!!

SECRET : don’t tell anyone, in the Madrid edition we will have a very special travel companion 😎

DISCOVER THE DUCATI WE RIDE AS ONE 2023 IN MADRID

First, sign up for the participation

The Ducati We Ride as One in Madrid will take place next Saturday, May 6 from the motorcycle park in the four Torres Business Area.

Ducati Madrid together with DOC Ducatistas have organized a fun route for that Saturday that we can all enjoy together.

We will be greeted by a team of Red Bull Student Marketeers with a cold can to start off with energy.

We will have the help of the Madrid City Council, accompanied by mobility agents throughout the route

It is not necessary to be a member of the DOC , you are invited to join We Ride as One and enjoy your passion with other colleagues.

Tag @ducatimadrid on Instagram using the hashtags #WeAreDucati, #WeRideAsOne, and #DucatistiWorldGathering so we can share your posts.

Rent a Ducati at Ducati Madrid and join the route with a 2023 model Ducati with all the extras.

From MSN: The event calls upon Ducatisti around the globe to ride in solidarity.

Out of all motorcycle manufacturers, Ducati may place the heaviest emphasis on brand identity. From the Bologna firm’s iconic red liveries to its fire-breathing L-Twin and V4 engines, there’s no mistaking a Duc with any other motorcycle. In turn, diehard Ducati fans identify with the Italian OEM on a core level.

To put the Ducatisti’s full might on display, Ducati brings back its We Ride as One event in 2023. The worldwide gathering will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Similar to the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, local chapters will take the reins, with dealerships and Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs) organizing each meet-up and ride route.

While Ducati notes that participating Ducatista will ride “simultaneously around the globe,” local time zones will determine much of the day’s schedule. For that reason, interested Ducati owners are encouraged to reach out to their “local club or dealership to find out about planned activities!” Regardless of your location, Ducati promotes all attendees to document their experience via social media while also tagging Ducati handles and the event’s #WeRideAsOne hashtag.

Riding in solidarity may be the event’s main draw, but Ducati fans also have a lot to celebrate in 2023. After capturing both the MotoGP championship and Superbike World Championship in 2022, Ducati Corse looks primed to repeat that feat this season. The Italian marque also released a slew of new models for 2023, with the revamped Scrambler, new Diavel V4, updated Streetfighter V4 SP2, and race-spec Panigale V4 R leading the charge.

We can’t forget about Ducati’s imminent debut in the MotoE World Cup either, which could mark a new era for the legacy brand. With all these narratives in play, we have no doubts that Ducatisti will bond over the OEM’s recent success and future prospects at the 2023 We Ride as One event.

From #WeRideAsOne 2022

#WeRideAsOne: thousands of Ducatisti colored the streets of every city around the world

From Florence to Sydney, passing through New Delhi to Rio de Janeiro, #WeRideAsOne connected more than 13,000 enthusiasts in the most iconic locations of over 40 countries around the world

The event, organized by Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs, reached its climax during the parade that saw Ducatisti riding through their cities, while sharing passion and enthusiasm for being part of the community

Given the great success of the event, #WeRideAsOne becomes a fixed appointment in the calendar of the Ducati community each first Saturday of May

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 13 May 2022 – The first edition of #WeRideAsOne, the exclusive event organized by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, concluded very successfully. Saturday 7 May, the community of Ducatisti from every city met to celebrate together the passion for Ducati in all its shades.

The event was organized thanks to the synergy between the Ducati Dealerships and the Ducati Official Clubs, who customized the program of the day, each in line with their own territory and culture, giving rise to unique events. A total of 224 dealers from the Ducati network, supported by 120 international Ducati Official Clubs, made #WeRideAsOne possible.

More than 13,000 of Ducatisti colored the streets of the cities of over 40 countries around the world riding their Ducati and Scrambler Ducati bikes. The highlight of the event was the parade, which involved many enthusiasts riding through the most evocative streets and squares of their own cities: Florence, Paris, Miami, New Delhi, Rome, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Valencia, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Singapore, Seoul, Hangzhou, Bangkok and Ingolstadt are just some of the cities where #WeRideAsOne was successfully celebrated.

The global appreciation of this first edition pushed Ducati to add #WeRideAsOne to its calendar as a fixed annual event. Every first Saturday of May, Ducati Dealers and Ducati Official Clubs will invite Ducatisti to gather in their cities for a day of fun and happiness.

#WeRideAsOne was also an opportunity to warm up the engines for the upcoming big Ducati party, the World Ducati Week planned from 22 to 24 July at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. Tickets can be purchased on the Ducati website.