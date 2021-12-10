It’s Back! The show is on! The buzz is loud! Everyone is excited for the Colorado Motorcycle Expo Coming January 29-30! With over 800 vendors and 20,000 attendees, Colorado Motorcycle Expo is the largest indoor swap meet in America. Get inspired, have fun and meet like-minded people! A huge swap meet, indoor poker run, give-a-ways, contents, custom bikes, rodeo, live music and entertainment too!

Hundreds upon hundreds of vendors with cool biker stuff.

View over 100 cool and unique custom and antique bikes in the bike show.

View and buy used bikes in the the used bike corral.

Wet t-shirt contest–must be over 18 to enter.

First ever indoor poker run with cool giveaways.

Food and beverages served at restaurants and bars throughout.

Live music and entertainment throughout.

Tattoo competitions.

Biker skills rodeo.

VIP tickets available.

Wondering if it is something you would love to see? Well, Total Motorcycle has been, seen, reviewed and has given our stamp of approval right back in 2018, 2019 and 2020 (there was no 2021 show). We review and cover tons of motorcycle shows, events and meets all around the USA, Canada, Europe, UK, Australia and anywhere there are motorcycle fans!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank the Colorado Motorcycle Expo as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Colorado Motorcycle Expo 2022. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

LARGEST INDOOR SWAP MEET IN THE COUNTRY

Formerly known as the Colorado Motorcycle Show & Swap, the Expo has been held annually in Denver since 1978. After starting at the Adams County Fairgrounds, the Expo moved to the National Western Complex in the early 1980’s, drawing people from all over the country. With over 20,000 attendees each year, the Colorado Motorcycle Expo boasts a strong and loyal following among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Colorado Motorcycle Expo will return to the National Western Complex for its 43rd annual show in Denver on January 29 & 30, 2022.

In addition to the swap meet, the Colorado Motorcycle Expo is home to the largest motorcycle show in the Rocky Mountain region, with over 100 bikes in a dozen categories. Covering over 300,000 square feet of indoor space, the Expo hosts a main stage in the entertainment arena and local bands throughout the swap meet. The National Western Complex also houses a plethora of food and beverage options.

Well-rounded and steeped in tradition that followers have come to love and expect, there will also be a few surprises along the way that are sure to wow event goers. Scott and his staff have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to raise the bar and exceed the expectations. You’ll feel that energy as soon as you step through the Expo doors!!

​We are committed to maintaining and improving upon the core elements that have made the Colorado Motorcycle Expo an amazing event for the past 42 years. This means bringing together bikers and all who love motorcycles to buy and sell parts and motorcycle goods, display and view amazing motorcycles, and have one hell of a party!

USED BIKE CORRAL – BIKES FOR SALE AT THE COLORADO MOTORCYCLE EXPO

Be sure to stop by the Bike Corral on the lower level of the Expo. We have a few dozen bikes of all different makes and models for sale at great prices. There are bikes from dealerships as well as private sellers.

If you would like to include yours, it’s only $25 per bike, plus you receive a free weekend pass with your registration.

​

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

​

Cost is $25 for each bike (and includes a weekend pass to the event).

Entries must be received by January 20th, 2022.

Check in will be Friday January 28th, 2022 – 8am-7pm.

Bikes can be moved out Sunday afternoon at 4:00 pm. They cannot be moved out during the show.

​

​

REQUIREMENTS

​

INSURANCE. Although we do not require participants to maintain insurance for their motorcycles on display, please be aware that you are not covered by any insurance obtained by Colorado Motorcycle Expo or the National Western Complex.

SALES PROCEEDS & TITLE TRANSFER. Neither Colorado Motorcycle Expo nor the National Western Complex are a party to any transaction regarding the sale or potential sale of your motorcycle. You are solely responsible for transfer of title and all other laws and regulations of any kind regarding the sale of your bike at the event. You are also solely responsible for collecting any payments from a purchaser and hereby waive any and all claims against Colorado Motorcycle Expo and the National Western Complex regarding the sale or attempted sale of your motorcycle.

WAIVER OF CLAIMS. Please understand that it is your responsibility to move your bike in and out of the event. Colorado Motorcycle Expo personnel will not handle your motorcycle. In consideration of being allowed to enter the event and show your bike for sale, and as a condition of such entry, you hereby agree to waive all claims against Colorado Motorcycle Expo and the National Western Complex, as well as their respective contractors, employees, and affiliates, for any mishap, injury, loss or damage occurring to persons or to your property, unless such loss is as a direct and sole result of the gross negligence or willful misconduct of Colorado Motorcycle Expo employees.

INDEMNIFICATION. In consideration of being allowed to enter the event, and as a condition of such entry, you hereby agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless, Colorado Motorcycle Expo and the National Western Complex including their respective contractors, employees & affiliates, for any loss, cost or expenses, relating to your activities at the Expo or any third party claims arising therefrom. You will also be responsible for all mishaps, injuries or losses due to the actions of any person(s) who are on the premises assisting you with your activities at the Colorado Motorcycle Expo.

LARGEST MOTORCYCLE SHOW IN THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGION

The Colorado Motorcycle Expo Antique & Custom Motorcycle Show is far and away the largest motorcycle show & competition in the Rocky Mountain region, and among the largest in the country. We have over 100 bikes competing in more than a dozen categories. This show has been going on for nearly forty years and just keeps getting bigger and better!

​Come see amazing creations from some of the country’s top builders. Just about anything you want to see will be there. Together these bikes are valued at well over a million dollars. From Mild to Wild, 2 wheeler to trike, and Vintage Original to Full Custom, the CME Motorcycle Show covers it all. There’s always something new and interesting to see.

It’s truly amazing to see the dedication these individuals have put into their work. Mirror finishes, crazy chrome, bright lights, and lots of talent presents you with the finest show in the west! You might even pick up some ideas for your own garage! If you are interested in entering a bike, please check out our registration page at the link below.

​Each Motorcycle entered in the show is $50

You will receive 2 weekend admission wristbands for each bike accepted into the show.

Entries must be received by 5:00 PM January 20, 2022.

All entries must be pre-entered. So please get your entries in as soon as possible.

You will receive notification of acceptance prior to the show.

There are over $7,000 in cash awards & trophies for Division & Best of Show winners.

Trophy Presentation is on Sunday at 3pm. (This is subject to change)

Move in will be in Friday January 28th, 2022 between 8am and 7pm.

​

RULES AND REGULATIONS

No stock bikes will be accepted, except for those in the Antique and Classics division.

All judges decisions are final.

Bikes entered without good pictures may be rejected at move in.

Photos of bikes may be used in future advertising by Colorado Motorcycle Expo.

FAQ

What is the policy?

We will adopt the same health policy as the National Western Stock Show, which states, “Currently, NWSS does not have restrictions or requirements in regards to health protocols. NWSS management will continue to watch and review safety protocols for both indoor and outdoor events as January approaches. Current mandates for vaccines and masks in Denver, and across Colorado end prior to the 2022 Show.”

What security measures will be in place?

There will be wanding at every door, and in addition to our security team, there will be 8 uniformed police officers on site throughout the event.

What kind of motorcycles will be there?

From Mild to Wild, 2 wheeler to trike, and Vintage Original to Full Custom, the Colorado Motorcycle Expo covers it all.

Are weapons allowed?

No weapons of any kind are allowed.

Will there be food and drinks available?

Yes, there will be a variety of food and drink options including alcoholic beverages available for purchase at numerous restaurants and bars inside the National Western Complex.

Is there parking onsite?

Yes, there is paid parking available all around the complex.

What items will be available to buy?

We have a few dozen bikes of all different makes and models for sale at great prices. In addition, there will be hundreds of vendors selling motorcycle parts and all things motorcycle related.

Are backpacks allowed?

Yes, and they are subject to security check.

Can I bring my own food and drinks?

Outside food and drinks are not allowed. Coolers are not allowed.

Where should I stay?

There are plenty of hotels and houses close by.

Are kids allowed?

Yes, the Colorado Motorcycle Expo is a family friendly event. Kids 12 and under get in free. Also, due to the large number of attendees, we ask that your children stay under your supervision.

Will there be activities for kids?

Yes, there will be face painting, a coloring contest, and a sasquatch hunt.

What is there to do in the area?

There is so much to do in the Denver area.

RESTAURANTS/BARS

Denver Stockyard Saloon

Butcher Block Cafe

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs

McDonald’s

Blue Moon Brewing Co.

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

SHOPS & STORES

Sun Harley Davidson

PDA Road Gear

Blacktop Choppers

Decorated Temple Tattoo

2 Wheeler’s

DENVER ATTRACTIONS

Union Station

Brewery Tours

RiNo Arts District

16th St Mall