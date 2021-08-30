Perfect overall podium record in the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX Championship

Cooper got off to a great start in the first moto, grabbing his 10th holeshot of the season. He tried to build a gap, but his championship rival was right behind him. The New Yorker held off his advances but was shuffled to second on Lap 4 and then was passed by his teammate Martin three laps later. He kept pushing in the punishing heat and humidity and ultimately crossed the line fourth. In the second moto, he was fourth after the start and quickly advanced to third. Cooper started to reel in the rider in the runner-up spot with 21 minutes left on the clock, but it was another tough moto in the challenging conditions, and he was shuffled to fourth after the halfway mark. Cooper managed his race to maintain the position and secure third overall, earning his 10th overall podium of the season. He now heads into the penultimate round trailing the leader by 11 points.

Frye had a tough start to the first moto and had a tip over in the first turn. The Maryland rider rejoined the race and worked his way from the back of the field to 15th. He rebounded in Moto 2 with a much better start in eighth. He was shuffled a couple of positions a few laps later but kept pushing to hold onto that top-10 finish for 12th overall.

Kitchen was 14th after the first lap in the first moto and quickly went to work to make his way forward. He was riding in eighth but unfortunately had a tip-over before the halfway point. He rejoined in 14th and made his way back through to 11th. The 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner got a much better start in the second moto and was sixth after the opening lap. He moved into the top five on Lap 4 but unfortunately had an issue a couple of laps later and ultimately withdrew from the race. He was credited with 35th and ended the day 16th overall.

Martin had a good start inside of the top five. He put his head down and closed the gap to Cooper. After he passed his teammate, he dropped the hammer and was the only 250 rider to break the two-minute lap time, setting the fastest laps of the race on back-to-back laps around the halfway point. Right on the heels of Cooper’s title rival, he put on the pressure and had a couple of looks but then crashed out of the race on Lap 11. Unfortunately, the Minnesotan broke his arm and will be sidelined from the final two rounds to focus on returning to full fitness for the 2022 season.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads back west to Pala, California, for the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on September 4 at Fox Raceway.