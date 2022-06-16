White-knuckled event: ERZBERGRODEO through trickiest extreme zones

Solid preparation for a white-knuckled event like the ERZBERGRODEO is often half the battle. It helps by saving crucial time in the paddock and seconds on the course. A racer like Russell knows all about having the most honed and competitive package to fly through speedy sections and stare at some of the gnarliest obstacles while Birch demands nothing less than the finest technical set-up and performance to bounce through the trickiest ‘extreme’ zones. The 2023 KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO has been crafted around the acute attributes of both stars and features race-developed and premium parts. The 2023 model does full justice to the demands and infamy of the meeting through the latest specs.

Performance edge comes through the CNC-machined triple clamps, factory wheels with anodized hubs, a supersprox stealth rear sprocket, a map selector switch and the solid rear brake disc. Don’t forget the competition-specific Metzler 6 Days Extreme tires. Going faster or better also means a heightened degree of risk or punishment to the equipment. This is where the 2023 KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO also raises the bar with a capable handguard set, a radiator protector, chain guard bracket and clutch protector, front and rear brake guards and a rear brake safety wire.

Russell and Birch know that distinction and style cannot be underestimated: look good, feel good. The 2023 KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO is graced with a racing orange frame, a factory Selle Della Valle orange seat and lightweight skid plate and the Erzbergrodeo graphics set that subtly mixes grey with the distinctive KTM hue. The livery also carries some of the markers and checkpoints from the Erzbergrodeo such as the ‘Elevator, ‘Machine’ and ‘Carl’s Diner’.

The 2023 KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO is a fine instrument of enduro excellence. At the Erzbergrodeo – or any race even for that matter – it is primed for qualification, attacking and forging optimum results.

To aspire to be the best, and ride with the best, you need the best.

2023 KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO HIGHLIGHTS

// Special Erzbergrodeo graphics

// Frame finishing coated in racing orange

// Factory wheels with anodized hubs

// METZELER 6 DAYS EXTREME soft tire set-up

// Closed, heavy-duty handguards

// Radiator fan & radiator protectors

// CNC-machined triple clamps

// Factory orange seat & lightweight skid plate

// Chain guide bracket protection

// Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

// Clutch slave cylinder protection & orange oil plug

// Front & rear pull straps

// Front brake disc guard

// Solid rear disk & disk guard

// Rear brake safety wire

// Map selector switch

The 2023 KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO is available to order now through any KTM authorized dealership but quantities are limited.