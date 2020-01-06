Colorado Motorcycle Expo Swap Meet 2020

Stop By the Largest Motorcycle Show in the Rocky Mountain Region

The CME Antique & Custom Motorcycle Show is far and away the largest motorcycle show competition in the Rocky Mountain region, and among the largest in the country. We will have over 100 bikes competing in more than a dozen categories. This show has been going on for nearly forty years and just keeps getting bigger and better!

Come see amazing creations from some of the country’s top builders. Just about anything you want to see will be there. Together these bikes are valued at well over one million dollars. From Mild to Wild, 2 wheeler to trike, and Vintage Original to Full Custom, the CME Motorcycle Show covers it all. There’s always something new and interesting to see.

It’s truly amazing to see the dedication these guys have in their work. Mirror finishes, crazy chrome, bright lights, and lots of talent presents you with the finest show in the west! You might even pick up some ideas for your own garage! If you are interested in entering a bike, please check out our registration page by clicking below.

Some of the bikes you see above are from earlier shows and some are early entries for the 2020 show!

Important Information

Click here to see our Show Classifications and Prizes

Each Motorcycle entered in the show is $40

You will receive 2 weekend admission wristbands for each bike accepted into the show.

Entries must be received by 5:00 PM January 30, 2020.

All entries must be pre-entered. So please get your entries in as soon as possible.

You will receive notification of acceptance prior to the show.

Bikes entered without good pictures may be rejected at move in.

No stock bikes will be accepted except for those in the Antique and Classics division.

There are over $7,000 in cash awards & trophies for Division & Best of Show winners.

Trophy Presentation is on Sunday at 3pm. (This is subject to change)

Judges decisions are final.

Move in will be from 8am – 7pm on Friday before the show. Enter from the North side of the building. It’s the same area where swap meet vendors enter in front of the main entrance.

Photos of bikes may be used in future advertising by Colorado Motorcycle Expo.

For any additional questions call us at 303-835-6967 or email us [email protected]

LARGEST MOTORCYCLE SHOW IN THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGION!

February 1-2 2020

National Western Complex. Denver, CO.

More Than 100 Bikes & 12 Categories.

$7,000 In Cash & Prizes!!

Trophies for division & best of show winners.

Each entry includes 2 weekend admission wristbands.

All entries must be submitted by 5:00 PM on January 30th 2020

Become a Vendor

The Colorado Motorcycle Expo Swap Meet is a unique and powerful way to get your products and services in front of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts! We have the largest indoor Motorcycle Swap Meet in the country! With 20,000+ people attending the event, it’s a great place to move products and to make powerful connections in the motorcycle community.

Become a Sponsor

We are just as committed to expanding the brands of our sponsors as we are to increasing the popularity of the Colorado Motorcycle Expo. We will do everything within our power to ensure that you will get the absolute maximum benefit out of your sponsorship association with the Expo.

Enter Your Bike

The CME Antique & Custom Motorcycle Show is far and away the largest motorcycle show competition in the Rocky Mountain region, and among the largest in the country. We will have over 100 bikes competing in more than a dozen categories. This show has been going on for nearly forty years and just keeps getting bigger and better!