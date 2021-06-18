This week’s Inspiration Friday Total Motorcycle brings you the World’s Oldest Motorcycle Rally…Laconia Motorcycle Week 2021! Motorcycle events and rallies are back (Thank God!) and you can get out and celebrate with Total Motorcycle and a million other motorcyclists, what could be more inspirational? Laconia Motorcycle Week is this week and it is celebrating 98 years of riding legacy in 2021 with YOU because it’s been you, our riders, who have made Laconia Motorcycle Week the World-Class Rally it is today! If you can only choose one National Rally to attend in 2021 – choose the one you have to ride the furthest to! And if riding is your pleasure then we hope you’ll be joining us for Laconia Motorcycle Week in 2021 because In Laconia… We Ride! Although our legacy as the World’s Oldest Motorcycle Rally is because our gypsy tour began in 1916, our legacy continues because of our unmatched scenic riding throughout the beautiful State of New Hampshire. Residents and businesses alike, welcome motorcyclists during the Rally every year in June.

With the 2nd largest demographic of motorcycle riders in the country and host to the oldest Rally in the country, NH opens its doors to motorcycle enthusiasts all year long!

2021 is going to be a good year for motorcyclists with the re-opening of the economy and motorcycle events! Check out Total Motorcycle’s list of events, rallies and shows right here, updated daily. And while you are planning your next motorcycle vacation, take a look at the new 2021 and 2022 motorcycle models to get inspired even further!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Laconia and BMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Laconia Motorcycle Week 2021. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

Laconia Bike Week FAQ

Answers to your questions about Laconia Motorcycle Week

Read thoroughly for answers on best lodging/camping, booking entertainment, weather, events, and more!

Q: When is this year’s Rally – doesn’t it always end on Father’s Day?

A: This year’s rally is the 98th Anniversary and will be held from June 12th – 20th, 2021. The Rally encompasses the 2nd and 3rd FULL weekends in June. When June 1st falls on a Sunday, which only rarely happens, the rally dates are pushed back and will begin on Father’s Day Weekend. The next time June 1st falls on a Sunday is 2025, which means the dates will June 14th-22nd and Father’s Day, which is always the 3rd Sunday in June, will be held on June 15th of that year.

Q: When was the first year of the Rally?

A: Laconia Motorcycle Week began as a gypsy tour in 1916 and sanctioned racing events officially began in 1938. The rally is not considered an “Annual” event because it was not held for 7 times due to national/world events such as the Great Depression, WWII, etc. This is the reason we are only at the 96th anniversary and why some people mistakenly believe the Rally began in 1923. In 2017, the American Motorcyclist Association officially recognized Laconia Motorcycle Week as the oldest national gypsy tour in the country.

Q: Where should I stay?

A: The official hotel of the Rally is the Naswa Resort located right in the heart of Weirs Beach. In addition to the Naswa, there are a TON of options for lodging for the Rally and because the State of NH is geographically small, the options are literally all around the State. Tourism is our 2nd leading industry in the State of NH so we have a lot of options including motels/hotels, condos, bed/breakfast, campground, and private homes. We definitely suggest looking through the all of the lodging listings available on the Official Rally Website because everyone’s personal preferences for price, amenities, location, etc. are very different. We typically recommend that people use the Laconia Rally News magazine to read up on different events occurring throughout the Rally – this will help you get a ‘lay of the land’ and also determine what areas you will be most interested in staying near.

DETAILED LODGING INFO: Below is some general information that may help you narrow your search for lodging:

Weirs Beach, within the City of Laconia, is the ‘ground zero’ area of the rally and is where a majority, though not all, vendors and entertainment is located. Daily Gypsy Tours (guided motorcycle scenic rides) also leave from Rally Headquarters, which is located right in Weirs Beach on Lakeside Ave. Laconia is in the “Lakes Region” (Belknap County) and there are hundreds of options for lodging from hotels/motels, to campgrounds, to condos, to private homes.

In the Weirs Beach area, we would recommend looking into the full list on our website but also specifically our Rally Patrons and the following places: The Naswa Resort, The Half Moon Motel, Cozy Inn and Cottages, Sun Valley Cottages, Gunstock Inn, and the Lazy E Motor Inn. For condos: The Summit Resort or Village at Winnipesaukee. For Camping: NH Motor Speedway is less than 20 miles away and is very inexpensive with LOTS of options – plus you’ll be camping right at the heart of racing action! Pine Hollow Campground is right in Weirs Beach and is one of the closest locations for camping in Weirs Beach.

Some people may choose to find a place a little further away – 30mns+ because it is often lower rates and greater availability of options. The areas around the Lakes Region are also quite scenic including the White Mountain and Seacoast area. It all just depends on what you’re looking for. There is very little public transportation available in NH but we do certainly have taxis available, if needed. At peak times of the Rally, there is also a shuttle train service that runs between Weirs Beach and Meredith – this is a great way to beat the traffic!

In general, we recommend looking at the full list of lodging for all regions so you know all your options. Just click on each region to see the full list. The list on the Official Website is not all-inclusive for all properties throughout the area and State; it is an advertised list that businesses pay to be a part of. Once you’ve narrowed down your search, feel free to contact us for advice on which place might suit you the best.

Other tourism sites also have great resources: Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, Visit NH, and Lakes Region Tourism Association.

Q: If I can’t come for the whole week, when is the best time to be there?

A: The best time to enjoy the Rally is really a personal choice – some people’s preference is to avoid busiest days to take advantage of great riding with less traffic and others prefer the action and street-scene of a lot of people. We usually tell people to make their decisions based on which events they want to take part in. The first weekend and Mid-week has the best lodging rates. The first weekend is nice because you can enjoy both Saturday and Sunday and although the final weekend tends to be quite busy – it is very congested and Sunday is usually a break-down day.

Q: Who handles booking entertainment/employment/vendors?

A: The Laconia Motorcycle Week Association is the promotional, non-profit organization that is charged with marketing the Rally to entice visitors to spend their vacation with us. Although we do not handle arrangements for any type of entertainment (music, stunt shows, etc.) or employment for the Rally, we do try to help direct people to the right places.

Booking Entertainment: If you are looking to get your band or entertainment act booked or if you’re looking to be hired for the week as staff, you need to contact individual property owners that are hosting events, music, or that have entertainment/beer tents

Vendors: For those interested in being a vendor during the Rally, we recommend contacting the City of Laconia’s licensing department (603-528-6331) to request a vendor packet. If vending in the City of Laconia, you will need to find a property owner to rent space and then file a permit for the City of Laconia to operation. The base price for a permit to the City of Laconia is $450 for the 9 days of the Rally. This price can increase depending on if you want to include more than one location, a loud speaker permit or if you’re a food vendor. The permit price is less for non-profits. The typical rental price is $100 per square foot though this price will vary widely from one property owner to the next. We recommend researching different locations and amenities before deciding. There are areas outside of Laconia that rent space for vendors such as Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith, NH and the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. If you’re interested in these locations, you should contact them directly.

Q:What’s the weather like?

A: The Rally, occurring in June, is before the official start of summer. This means you should expect typical New England spring weather. What ‘typical’ is changes from one year to the next. Don’t rely on weather predictions – if you’re planning a last minute trip to the Rally, feel free to call us and we’ll let you know how the weather is. We typically tell people to be prepared for chilly rain because it’s New England – in the spring… The last year we have very heavy days of rain was in 2013, the years on either side of that were warm and sunny. Your guess is as good as ours…

Q: What is there to do?

A: A lot! There are dozens of events scattered throughout the State of NH especially for motorcycle enthusiasts. Daily scenic rides (Gypsy Tours) leave from Rally Headquarters on Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach. There is a wide variety races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the Vintage Races & American Flat Track Races during the first weekend and the Loudon Classic Super Bike Races during the 2nd weekend. We also invite riders to join us on Monday evening aboard the M/S Mount Washington for a cruise around Lake Winnipesaukee for a view that you can’t really get on 2-wheels. We also encourage the brave to ride up the Mount Washington, the highest elevation in the northeast. For those that don’t want to ride up the Auto Road, shuttle busses are available as well as the Cog Railway. There’s a HillClimb exposition up Tower Street in Weirs Beach on Tuesday, leading up to the big AMA-Sanctioned HillClimb on Wednesday at Gunstock Mountain Resort. In addition, there are charity rides, motorcycle-skill contests, bike shows and build-offs, and more!

Laconia Motorcycle Week Schedule Of Events

The 2021 Rally Dates have been CONFIRMED for June 12th-20th, 2021. However some events may change. Be sure to check with individual event holder for updates.

Please see below for a list of daily events. Events on specific days are also listed below by date. From gypsy rides, to live music events, and more, the week is sure to be entertaining. Rally Headquarters opens daily at 8am and is located on the Boardwalk of Lakeside Avenue, right in Weirs Beach. We look forward to seeing you there! Events for June 12 – June 20

Future Rally Dates:

98th Anniversary: June 12th-20th, 2021

99th Anniversary: June 11th-19th, 2022

100th Anniversary: June 10th-18th, 2023

Rally Headquarters Open Daily at 8am on the Boardwalk of Lakeside Ave.

June 12 @ 8:00 am – June 20 @ 9:00 pm

Weirs Beach Boardwalk,

Cornerstone Outreach Ministries Safety Stop on Route 9.

June 12 @ 8:00 am – June 20 @ 6:00 pm

Safety Food Stop, Rt. 9

Antrim, NH

Cornerstone Outreach Ministries: Safety food stop. Route 9, 24hr/8 days, 603-352-2616.

FIM North American Vintage Championships at NHMS.

June 12 @ 8:00 am – June 13 @ 5:00 pm

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 NH-106

Loudon, 03307 United States

New Hampshire Motor Speedway: USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships & Harley vs. Indian Wars. Check out the vintage racing action at speeds exceeding 130mph! Races are rain or shine! www.race-uscra.com for more info.

High Octane Saloon (formerly Broken Spoke Saloon): Live music and events ALL week!

June 12 @ 8:00 am – June 20 @ 11:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Sucker Punch Saloon at the Weirs Beach Drive-In. Live Music ALL WEEK!

June 12 @ 8:00 am – June 20 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

H.O.G. Pin Stop daily (through 6/19) at NH Motor Speedway from 10am to 5pm.

June 12 @ 8:00 am – June 19 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Free Coffee House at the White Church on Tower Street

June 12 @ 9:00 am – June 20 @ 8:00 pm

Methodist Church, 35 Tower Street

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Free Coffee House: White Church, Tower St., Weirs Beach. 9am–8pm. AA Meetings at Noon & 6pm.

The Combat Warriors MC – Big Lake Crew – Hospitality Desk inside Laconia Harley-Davidson from 9am-5pm, daily.

June 12 @ 9:00 am – June 19 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith, NH o3253 United States

The Combat Warriors MC – Big Lake Crew – Hospitality Desk inside Laconia Harley-Davidson from 9am-5pm, daily. Ice cold water, maps, local info, Contact [email protected]

Weirs Shuttle Train 1st & 2nd Weekend between Weirs & Meredith

June 12 @ 10:00 am – June 13 @ 10:00 pm

Winnipesaukee Railroad, 154 Main Street

Meredith, NH 03253 United States

Weirs Shuttle Train: First Weekend: 6/12 & 6/13, train departs every hour from Meredith to the Weirs from 10:30am to 3:30 pm and Weirs Beach to Meredith from 11am to 4pm. 2nd Weekend: 6/18 & 6/19, train departs every hour from Meredith to the Weirs from 10:30am to 6:30pm and from Weirs Beach to Meredith from 11am to 7pm. $20pp round-trip, children 3 and under ride free! 603-745-2135 | https://hoborr.com/winnipesaukee-scenic-railroad/

“The Art of the Motorcycle” David Uhl Exhibit and Raffle. Meet & Greets Thursday-Sat at NHMS.

June 12 @ 10:00 am – June 19 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

“The Art of the Motorcycle” David Uhl Exhibit and Raffle hosted by Paul W. Cote / Sue Hart of Check Twice Signs and benefiting Bikers Helping Bikers! Limited chance to WIN* one of three David Uhl rare, limited classic “The Art of the Motorcycles” originals, each 20” x 27” framed with David’s Certificate of Authenticity. One of each three winning tickets pulled by Artist David Uhl. Need NOT be present to win! Only 98 tickets available (GREAT ODDS) – *one…

15th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride to NHMS. 11am.

June 12 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Boulevard

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

15th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride: Naswa Resort, 11–1pm. www.naswa.com. NH State Police Escorted Ride around Lake Winnipesaukee. Returning to the Naswa for lunch and entertainment all afternoon! Ride benefits the Easter Seals NH Veterans Count Program, Laconia Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and “Building Dreams for Marines”!

Bike Show: Sport Bikes Only at the Weirs Beach Drive-In, 11am-3pm

June 12 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sport Bike Show at the Weirs Beach Drive-In from 11am-3pm. Call Dick for more info: 603-455-0458.

Live Music at the Naswa Resort daily from 11am – close.

June 12 @ 12:00 pm – June 20 @ 8:00 pm

Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Boulevard

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Live Music Daily at Tower Hill Tavern, Sidecar, & Big House!

June 12 @ 12:00 pm – June 20 @ 12:00 pm

Tower Hill Tavern, 264 Lakeside Avenue

Laconia, NH o3246 United States

Tower Hill Tavern, Sidecar & Big House: Live Music & Special Events all week!

Live Music Daily at the Looney Bin Bar & Grill!

June 12 @ 12:00 pm – June 19 @ 10:00 pm

Looney Bin, 554 Endicott Street N

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Live Music Daily at the Looney Bin Bar & Grill!

AMA Gypsy Tour to NHMS for USCRA Vintage Races

June 13 @ 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Weirs Beach Boardwalk,

AMA Gypsy Tour to NHMS for USCRA Vintage Races. Leaves Rally Headquarters on Lakeside Ave., 10:30am. Enjoy a 50% discount on race tickets for the day and a lap around the track! Line-ups can begin as early as 8:30am.

Ride to Bentley’s Saloon guided by WinniHOG #2529 Chapter. Leaves from Laconia Harley-Davidson, register at 9am and kickstands up at 10am. All are welcome!

June 13 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Ride to Bentley’s Saloon guided by WinniHOG #2529 Chapter. Leaves from Laconia Harley-Davidson, register at 9am and kickstands up at 10am. All are welcome!

AMA Gypsy Tour

June 13 @ 10:30 am – 5:00 pm

Rally Headquarters, Lakeside Avenue

Weirs Beach, NH 03246 United States

AMA Gypsy Tour to the Northeast Motor Sports Museum and NHMS for the USCRA FIM North American Vintage Races. Leaves Rally Headquarters on Lakeside Ave., 10:30am. Enjoy a 50% discount on race tickets for the day and a lap around the track! All tickets sales benefit the museum!

POSTPONED Pet Run Ride: Mae-West Memorial Ride to benefit local animal shelters, leaves RHQ’s at 10:30.

June 14 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Weirs Beach Boardwalk

POSTPONED to June 17th Mae-West Memorial ‘for the love of pets’ Ride: Leaves Rally Headquarters at 10:30am for a ride through local scenic towns and ends at the NASWA Resort. Benefits local animal support shelter. Line-ups may begin at 8:30am. Riders receive a custom t-shirt for their donation.

28th Annual Best of the Bikers Pool Championships at the Pit Road Lounge: 388 Loudon Rd, Concord. Qualifying Mon-Thurs. at 7pm.

June 14 @ 8:00 am – June 17 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

28th Annual Best of the Bikers Pool Championships at the Pit Road Lounge: 388 Loudon Rd, Concord. Qualifiers, Mon-Thurs. at 7pm. Each night, the Top 8 winners are qualified for the championship tournament on Friday, June 18th at 6pm. Championships for Top 32 players. Win cash and prizes!

Demos, Vendors & Live Entertainment at the NH Motor Speedway Mon.-Sat.

June 14 @ 9:00 am – June 19 @ 5:00 pm

NH Motor Speedway, 1122 NH-106

Loudon, NH o3307 United States

H.O.G. Check-In at the entrance to the Weirs Beach Drive-In. Saturday, June 9th-Sunday to June 17th from 9am-5pm.

“Life of Ridetime” ride to benefit families of fallen first-responders.

June 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith, NH o3253 United States

“Life of Ridetime” ride to benefit families of fallen first-responders. Register at Laconia Harley 9am-9:55am, kickstands up at 10am. Join us for a scenic ride to Cigar Shenanigans in North Conway for an afternoon of live music, food, & fun! $20/rider, $15/passenger, lunch included. For more info: lifeofaridetime.org or call 732-210-6910.

Tribute to long-time Motorcyclists hosted by Paul Cote & Check Twice Signs at Looney Bin, 6pm-8pm.

June 14 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Looney Bin, 554 Endicott Street N

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Tribute to long-time Motorcyclist, Byrd, hosted by Paul Cote & Check Twice Signs at Looney Bin, 6pm-8pm.

Ride to the Racetrack Charity Ride! Leaves Laconia Harley to NH Motor Speedway at 10am

June 15 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Ride to the Racetrack! Help New England children in need by joining this motorcycle ride from Laconia Harley-Davidson to NH Motor Speedway for laps around the 1.6-mile full road course! Registration is $20 per rider or passenger & ALL proceeds benefit the NH Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NHMS. Registration at 9am and Kickstands up at 10am! https://www.nhms.com/events/motorcycle-week/charity-rides/

Bagger & Vintage Motorcycle Show Sponsored by Haymond Law Firm at High Octane Saloon.

June 15 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Bagger & Vintage Motorcycle Show Sponsored by Haymond Law Firm: Location: High Octane Saloon, 11-3pm, Call Dick at 603-455-0458 for more information.

Gypsy Tour to Bentley’s Saloon- 70+ mile Scenic Ride

June 15 @ 10:30 am – 5:00 pm

Weirs Beach Boardwalk

Gypsy Tour – 70+ mile Scenic Ride to Bentley’s Saloon in Arundel, Maine. Ride is escorted by Bentley, himself! Leaves from Rally Headquarters at 10:30am. Rain Date: Thursday. TBD based on COVID. Check www.bentleyssaloon.com for updates.

Hill Climb Expo up Tower Street in Weirs Beach!

June 15 @ 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Tower Street Weirs Beach, 03246

Hill Climb Expo up Tower Street in Weirs Beach! Hill Climb Expo is hosted by the United States Classic Racing Association and will be held from 10:30am to 1:30pm.

Gunstock AMATEUR Hill Climb is back!

June 16 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road

Gilford, NH o3249 United States

Gunstock AMATEUR Hill Climb is back! Staged by Ridge Runner Promotions and presented by Eastcoastin’ Enterprises. Admission is $20 (cash only!) and FREE for children 10 and under. Event is from 9am to 5pm, BYOB and vended beverage & food options will be available. On site camping by tent, RV, or cabin is available for this event in Gunstock’s award winning campground, but sells out very quickly! Reserve camping at: https://www.gunstock.com/camping/summer-camping/bike-week-camping/

Ladies Ride led by Ladies of Harley Chapter. Leaves from Laconia Harley-Davidson. Register at 9am and kickstands up at 10am. All are welcome!

June 16 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith, NH o3253 United States

Ladies Ride led by Ladies of Harley Chapter. Leaves from Laconia Harley-Davidson. Register at 9am and kickstands up at 10am. All are welcome!

Penguin Racing School at NH Motor Speedway, June 16th & 17th from 9am to 7pm.

June 16 @ 9:00 am – June 17 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Penguin Racing School at NH Motor Speedway, June 16th & 17th from 9am to 7pm.

Antique Motorcycle Show, presented by Ol’ School Custom Fabrication at High Octane Saloon. 9:30am-1pm.

June 16 @ 9:30 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Antique Motorcycle Show, presented by Ol’ School Custom Fabrication at High Octane Saloon. Pre-1985 – All Makes & Models. $20 registration fee from 9:30am-1pm. Handmade, one of a kind steel trophies awarded at 3pm. Call 508-284-7311.

Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour, 170+ miles, leaves Rally Headquarters at 10:30am.

June 16 @ 10:30 am – 5:00 pm

Weirs Beach Boardwalk

Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour. This tour is on Wednesday, June 16th. 170+ mile guided tour including up to 6 covered bridges throughout scenic NH. Tour leaves Rally Headquarters at 10:30am. There will be a lunch stop at (TBD) (riders are responsible for their own lunch purchase). Thanks to Dave and Deb for leading this tour!

98th Rally Anniversary Celebration with cake on the beach at the Naswa at 5:30pm.

June 16 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Boulevard

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

98th Rally Anniversary Celebration with cake: Right on the beach at the Naswa Resort, 5:30pm.

“Ride to the Sky” Guided tour to Mt. Washington Auto Road base. Led by WinniHOG #2529 Chapter. Leaves from Laconia Harley-Davidson, register at 7am and leaves at 9am. All are welcome!

June 17 @ 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith, NH o3253 United States

“Ride to the Sky” Guided tour to Mt. Washington Auto Road base. Led by WinniHOG #2529 Chapter. Leaves from Laconia Harley-Davidson, register at 7am and leaves at 9am. All are welcome!

Slow Race & MC Rodeo at the Historic Train Station in downtown Laconia at 1pm.

June 17 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Slow Race & MC Rodeo at the Historic Train Station in downtown Laconia at 1pm. $100 Cash prize for the slow race winner! Call Dick for more info: 603-455-0458.

New for 2021: Antique Bike Show from 4pm to 8pm at Mystic Meadows (next to Tavern 27). 2075 Parade Road | Laconia.

June 17 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Antique Bike Show from 4pm to 8pm at Mystic Meadows (next to Tavern 27). 2075 Parade Road | Laconia.

(Postponed to Thurs) Pet Run Ride: Mae-West Memorial Ride to benefit local animal shelters, leaves RHQ’s at 10:30.

June 17 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Weirs Beach Boardwalk

Mae-West Memorial ‘for the love of pets’ Ride: Leaves Rally Headquarters at 10:30am for a ride through local scenic towns and ends at the Naswa Resort. Benefits local animal support shelter, Funds for Paws. Line-ups may begin at 8:30am. Riders receive a custom t-shirt for their donation.

Ride-In Bike Show at Bentley’s Saloon with NEW Classes!

June 17 @ 9:30 am – 2:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Ride-In Bike Show at Bentley’s Saloon in Arundel Maine. Trophies and cash prizes awarded! Live entertainment all day! Rain date is Friday. NEW Classes and “RIDE IN” Exception for the NEW WTF Class!

28th Annual POW/MIA Freedom Ride

June 17 @ 6:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

28th Annual POW/MIA Freedom Ride…. “THE RIDE TO THE ROCK” & 33rd Anniversary of the Vigil: Meet at Winnipesaukee Crossing, Kickstands up at 6pm sharp. Line-ups at 5pm. In honor of POW/MIAs and families.

1st Tattoo Contest at the Naswa Resort!

June 17 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Broken Spoke Saloon, 1072 Watson Rd.

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

New for 2021 – NazBar Tattoo Contest at the Naswa Resort on the beach at 6pm. Call Dick Cartier for more info at 603-455-0458.

Fireworks Show, 10pm on Wednesday!

June 17 @ 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Weirs Beach Boardwalk

Fireworks Show!!! Weirs Beach at 10PM. Rain Date Thursday. Sponsored by Progressive Insurance and Presented by Atlas Fireworks.

Swap Meet at Opechee Park during Bike Show!

June 18 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Opechee Park Laconia, o3246

Swap Meet! Opechee Park, 8am-1pm. Benefits City of Laconia. Vendors, call Dick 603-455-0458.

98th Loudon Classic at NHMS June 18th-20th.

June 18 @ 8:00 am – June 20 @ 5:00 pm

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 NH-106

Loudon, 03307 United States

Loudon Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: www.nhms.com. The 98th annual Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix will headline the second weekend on Saturday, June 19th. Known as the longest-running motorcycle race in America, the Classic has been held on-site since long before the speedway was built, when it was simply a road course known as Bryar Motorsports Park. The weekend will bring three Championship Cup Series regions (Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Atlantic) together, with riders traveling from as far as Florida.…

Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing at NH Motor Speedway (June 18-20)

June 18 @ 8:00 am – June 20 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

NorthEast Motorcycle Road Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: ASRA Team Challenge and Supermoto Practice. Mixing the speed of road racing with the aerial intensity of dirt racing, Supermoto should provide some of the most jaw-dropping and edge-of-your-seat experiences on Friday, June 18. Visit NHMS.com for more info.

Weirs Shuttle Train (2nd weekend) between Weirs & Meredith

June 18 @ 8:00 am – June 19 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Weirs Shuttle Train: First Weekend: 6/12 & 6/13, train departs every hour from Meredith to the Weirs from 10:30am to 4:30 pm and Weirs Beach to Meredith from 11am to 5pm. 2nd Weekend: 6/18 & 6/19, train departs every hour from Meredith to the Weirs from 10:30am to 7:30pm and from Weirs Beach to Meredith from 11am to 8pm. $20pp round-trip, children 3 and under ride free! 603-745-2135 | www.biketrains.com

Motorcycle Rodeo Games and Skill Contests! At City of Laconia Bike Show at Opechee Park.

June 18 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Motorcycle Rodeo Games and Skill Contests! During the City of Laconia Bike Show at Opechee Park from 11am to 1pm. Trophies awarded for top place in each game! Call Dick for more info: 603-455-0458.

New for 2021: Motorcycle Lights Parade! Meet at Laconia City Hall at 8pm, kickstands up at 9pm for a ride to Lakeside Avenue. All motorcycles welcome!

June 18 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

New for 2021: Motorcycle Lights Parade! Meet at Laconia City Hall at 8pm, kickstands up at 9pm for a ride to Lakeside Avenue. All motorcycles welcome!

Annual City of Laconia Bike Show

June 18 @ 9:30 am

Opechee Park Laconia, o3246

Annual City of Laconia Bike Show: Opechee Park, 11–1pm. Benefits City of Laconia, 603-455-0458. Swap Meet! Opechee Park, 8am-1pm. Benefits City of Laconia. Vendors, call Dick 603-455-0458.

Custom Bike Show at the Historic Train Station in Downtown Laconia

June 18 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Veteran’s Square, 11 Veteran’s Square

Laconia, NH o3246 United States

Custom Ride-In Bike Show: Historic Train Station next to Kramer & Hall Jewelers & Burrito Me, downtown Laconia, 11-3pm. Railroad Station Merchants’ Favorite Bike in the Show, 2pm. Motorcycle Rodeo Games and Skill Contests! During the City of Laconia Bike Show at Opechee Park from 11am to 1pm. Trophies awarded for top place in each game! Call Dick for more info: 603-455-0458.

Belknap County Nursing Home Welcomes Motorcycle Week!

June 18 @ 11:00 am

Belknap County Nursing Home, 30 County Dr.

Laconia, NH o3246 United States

Belknap County Nursing Home Welcomes Motorcycle Week! Please ride by and beep and wave to the residents sitting outside watching the motorcycles ride by! 11am-2pm. SR 106, North Main St.

28th Annual Championship Best of the Bikers Pool Tournament at Pit Road Lounge: 388 Loudon Rd, Concord – 6pm.

June 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

28th Annual Championship Best of the Bikers Pool Tournament at Pit Road Lounge: 388 Loudon Rd, Concord – 6pm. Come watch the 32 qualifiers compete for cash & prizes!

Granite State Legends Cars Road Course Series at NH Motor Speedway

June 19 @ 8:00 am – June 20 @ 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

Granite State Legends Cars Road Course Series at NH Motor Speedway: https://www.nhms.com/local/road-course-series/ The Granite State Legends Cars Road Course Series runs as a part of U.S. Legend Cars International. The 2021 schedule for the Road Course Series features 13 legend car races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from April through September, including six races on the 1.6-mile full road course, three races on the 0.95-mile inner road course and four races on the new 1-mile outer road course.

CHOPPER Bike Show at the Weirs Beach Drive-In from 11am to 3pm. Contact Dick for info: 603-455-0458.

June 19 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

CHOPPER Bike Show at the Weirs Beach Drive-In from 11am to 3pm. Contact Dick for info: 603-455-0458.

8th Annual Burnout Competition at Iron Tails Saloon

June 19 @ 11:30 am – 4:00 pm

Iron Tails Saloon, 559 Route 109

Acton, ME 04001 United States

7th Annual Burnout Competition at Iron Tails Saloon in Acton, ME. In-house registration begins at 11:30am and competition begins at 11:30am.

10th Annual Miss Bentley’s Pin-Up Contest

June 19 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Laconia, NH 03246 United States

10th Annual Miss Bentley’s Pin-Up Contest. Bentley’s Saloon in Arundel, Maine from 1-5pm with live entertainment all day! All girls welcome to pose. Winner receives cash, prizes and picture on a Bentley’s T-Shirt posing on a motorcycle! TBD based on COVID. Check www.bentleyssaloon.com for updates.

Hot Legs Contest with $500 cash prize sponsored by Sick Boy Motorcycles. High Octane Saloon. Register at 6pm. Contact Dick for more info: 603-455-0458.

June 19 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Weirs Beach Drive-In, 76 Endicott Street North

Laconia, NH o3246 United States

Hot Legs Contest with $500 cash prize sponsored by Sick Boy Motorcycles. Weirs Beach Drive-In. Register at 6pm. Contact Dick for more info: 603-455-0458.