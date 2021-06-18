WELCOME MOTOGP FANS BACK TO THE RED BULL RING!

The BACK2BACK race weekends will be alive with the sound of revved-up KTM fans as they descend onto the Red Bull Ring – Spielberg to feel the adrenaline-spiked vibe from the loud, proud, orange KTM grandstand in support of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and KTM Tech3 Factory Racing riders as they chase more podiums.

KTM will once again be offering dedicated orange-bleeders THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE which includes exclusive entry into the KTM grandstand, along with the KTM Fan Package filled with race-day essentials.

The Michelin® Grand Prix of Styria will take place from the 6th to the 8th of August 2021, followed by the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich from the 13th to the 15th of August 2021, which both promise to be fully fueled events, with KTM looking to capitalize on Miguel Oliveira’s victory from last year at the Grand Prix of Styria and the most recent victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

The Red Bull Ring, renowned for its long straights will surely play into the hands of the recent top speed record of 362.4 km/h that was clinched by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder. The layout also offers tight turns, which always provide for an exciting spectacle, with many races going down to the final corner. 2021 promises to be no different!

Tickets are available online on ktm.com or from authorized KTM dealers in Austria.