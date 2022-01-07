SUZUKI ANNOUNCES 2022 SUPERCROSS TEAM LINE-UP

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 5.

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC has announced its premier race teams for the 2022 Supercross season with the Twisted Tea Suzuki and BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki teams returning as racing partners.

The Twisted Tea Suzuki team continues as Suzuki’s premier 450 Supercross effort and features Justin Bogle, Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft on the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z450.

Hartranft had a solid first pro season of 450-class racing in 2021 under the Twisted Tea Suzuki tent and anticipates greater success in 2022. Returning to the RM Army and new to the Twisted Tea Suzuki team for ‘22 will be Justin Bogle. Bogle is no stranger to Suzuki having garnered a prior 450-class victory on the RM-Z450.

A proven rider, Bogle was awarded the 2014 250 East Coast Supercross Championship and the 2011 AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award. Rounding out the Twisted Tea Suzuki team in 2022 is fan favourite Adam Enticknap.

Said Twisted Tea Suzuki Team Co-Owner Dustin Pipes: “We are very excited to continue our competitive development with Suzuki and the legendary RM-Z450 for the 2022 Supercross season. With promising results happening as the 2021 season progressed, and Justin, Adam and Brandon on the squad this year, we expect further improvement and stronger, more consistent results in the premier class this season.”

Suzuki’s 250-class Supercross effort continues to be led by the BarX/ Chaparral Racing team in 2022. The team demonstrated strong performance in the amateur ranks in the past and also achieved promising results last year, the team’s first in the 250-pro series. Team Manager Larry Brooks will field an impressive group of strident Suzuki athletes as they challenge for podiums.

“BarX and Suzuki have worked very successfully in building top amateur race programs before BarX stepped up last year to full-season pro-class racing,” said Larry Brooks Team Manager of the BarX/Chaparral Suzuki Team. “We took a lot of positive steps throughout 2021 and we’re very excited to continue as the 250-program for Suzuki. BarX is focused and dedicated to competing with the best and ensuring the RM-Z250 is in the mix for victories when the gate drops for the 2022 season.”

The BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki team features a deep line-up of four proven young riders including Dilan Schwartz, Derek Drake, Preston Kilroy and Carson Mumford. Drake and Kilroy will handle the East Coast series, with Schwartz and Mumford focusing on West Coast rounds.

Schwartz is looking forward to further improving his consistency from 2021; while Drake is looking forward to a full 2022 season after a medical setback interrupted his 2021 efforts. Kilroy returns full-time to BarX after a hugely promising 2021 campaign on the sharp-handling RM-Z250. Kilroy achieved impressive podium results at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross National Championships on Suzuki.

Rounding out the 2022 BarX/ Chaparral effort is Simi Valley, CA’s Carson Mumford, who joins the team for his third season in the pro ranks. The BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki team will compete on the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z250, and count on the additional support of the Suzuki RM Army program.

“I’m excited to continue to work side-by-side with and steward the development of both the Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports and BarX/ Chaparral teams as our premier Suzuki Supercross efforts for the coming season,” said Chris Wheeler, Suzuki’s Racing Manager. “These teams both have a dedication to development and improvement we are truly excited about, and the experience and rider line-ups to make for a highly competitive and exciting Supercross season for Suzuki and the RM Army in 2022.”