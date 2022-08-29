Wildcard appearance at Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 29.

Team Suzuki Ecstar is pleased to announce that official Test Rider, Takuya Tsuda, will make a wildcard appearance at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi at the end of September.

The squad wanted the chance to have a Japanese rider onboard their machine at their last appearance in Japan to thank all the fans and customers for supporting the project over the years. In addition to this, Tsuda will continue to feed back information on bike performance to the production line.

Tsuda has been a vital part of the Suzuki team ever since joining as Test Rider in 2015, using his vast experience to build the GSX-RR alongside the Racing & Development department in Japan, and partnering with Sylvain Guintoli for test days. He made his MotoGP debut in 2017 at Jerez when standing in for an injured Alex Rins, and he naturally has plenty of knowledge of Motegi circuit and the GSX-RR.

The 39-year-old is a multi-time podium sitter at the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours event, and he has also enjoyed success in the All Japan series, riding there since 2003. In 2022, alongside his Test Rider duties, he has been competing in the All Japan ST1000 class, where he holds fourth in the championship standings.

Takuya Tsuda:

“First of all, I want to thank Suzuki for giving me this opportunity. Over the years I have watched the Suzuki riders’ performances in MotoGP races with the GSX-RR that I have been involved in developing as a Test Rider. Now I am very excited to jump onboard and be able to race with GSX-RR myself, and in front of Japanese fans! I will do my best with the team to make this race the culmination of our development.”

Shinichi Sahara:

“Takuya Tsuda has been involved in the development of GSX-RR as a Test Rider for many years and contributed so much to the achievements of Suzuki’s MotoGP project, including our title win in 2020. I hope that Tsuda will enjoy riding at home in Japan in front of this special and warm crowd. He, together with the whole team, will complete the development through this wildcard ride, and we will feed back technologies to Suzuki’s mass productions for the future.”