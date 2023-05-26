Since 2000, Ride for Dad has raised over $39 million to support prostate cancer research and raising public awareness. Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Ride for Dad 2023 Guide at Total Motorcycle! With 29 Event Rides across North America to get inspired to get out and ride but also ride for a great cause. Plus BMW Motorrad Canada is donating a 2023 BMW R18B as a National Grand Prize.

Learn where, what, when and why Ride of Dad and motorcyclists are making a difference with 25 research institutions/hospitals and supporting 45 research projects funded or partially funded through Ride For Dad fundraising and donations by reading below.

This week TMW highlights the start of the end of men’s prostate cancer. Do your part and support Total Motorcycle today.

+++

Fight prostate cancer. Find it early. Treat it early. Live!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Ride for Dad and BMW Motorrad Canada as well as our over 400 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Ride for Dad 2023!

Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

Find your local Ride For Dad events in the list below. A new adventure begins in the fight against prostate cancer and we are counting on your help more than ever. Prostate Cancer hasn’t stopped because of COVID and neither has the Ride For Dad. Our 2023 fundraising season is full of fun and rewarding activities in communities across Canada.

BMW Motorrad Canada partners with Ride For Dad, raising funds for prostate cancer research.

+++ BMW Motorrad Canada partners with Ride For Dad in support of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. +++ Ride For Dad has raised over $39 million since the year 2000. +++ BMW Motorrad Canada to donate an R 18 B as a National Grand Prize. +++

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Motorrad Canada is proud to announce they are partnering with Ride For Dad in support of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. BMW Motorrad Canada’s sponsorship will help facilitate administration, outreach and lobbying for Ride For Dad while further growing their many communities of riders and contributors.

Established in 2000, Ride For Dad and its charitable arm, the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation, have a mission to save men’s lives by funding prostate cancer research and raising awareness about the disease across Canada. Prostate cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among Canadian men after non-melanoma skin cancers.

With this partnership, BMW Motorrad Canada will put regional chapters of Ride for Dad in touch with their local BMW Motorrad retailers, increasing exposure and sourcing new participants. BMW Motorrad Canada has also launched the BMW Motorrad Appreciation Program, which is dedicated to rewarding specific individuals with exclusive offers. Ride For Dad Captain’s Club members – riders who have raised $1,000 or more in the fight against prostate cancer – are eligible to receive various discounts on new motorcycle purchases.

BMW has also donated an R 18 B as a grand prize for the 2023 season, available to all eligible members who have raised $200 or more for the cause.

Multiple rides are planned to take place across Canada from May through September of 2023. Find your local ride here: www.ridefordad.ca/find-a-ride.

Ride For Dad

Established in 2000, the Ride for Dad fight against prostate cancer is committed to help save men’s lives and improve the quality of life for men and their families living with the disease.

Every year, thousands of participants, supporters, and friends raise funds for Ride For Dad initiatives held in communities from coast to coast to coast across Canada. Proceeds are received by its charity, the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation, to fund ground-breaking prostate cancer research and life-saving awareness campaigns to benefit the area where the money is raised.

To date Ride For Dad has raised over $39 million with all proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation.

MISSION

To save men’s lives by raising funds to support prostate cancer research and raising public awareness.

Fight prostate cancer.

Find it early.

Treat it early.

Live!

Did You Know?

Prostate cancer is the third leading cause of death from cancer in men in Canada. One out of every seven men will be diagnosed with this disease. But prostate cancer can almost always be successfully treated if it’s detected early. The Ride For Dad encourages all men over 40 to see their doctor to #GetTheBloodTest.

The History

In 2000 Ride For Dad started out with a mission to help save men’s lives and reduce the number of preventable deaths from prostate cancer. What started out as a one-day community fundraiser has grown into a national charity and network of dedicated volunteers from coast to coast to coast.

To date, the Ride For Dad has raised over $37 million dollars with all proceeds going to our charitable foundation, the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation.

Your Impact

Do you ever wonder whether your donation or pledge has had a meaningful impact?

It does! You can be assured that proceeds from the Ride For Dad/Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation support valuable prostate cancer research and spread awareness of the importance of early detection of prostate cancer. This makes a difference to men and their families.

Over 25 research institutions/hospitals have initiated and supported over 45 research projects funded or partially funded through Ride For Dad fundraising and donations.

Awareness messages are spread through various mediums across Canada, sharing the importance of early of prostate cancer beginning with a simple PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test.

Reasons to Give

I met a man who didn’t look ill even though he had Prostate Cancer. He said that if someone had told him about the PSA test a year earlier, he wouldn’t be arranging his own funeral. I was shocked!

Not long after, Charlie passed away. I soon learned that a eleven men in Canada die from prostate cancer every day and that a simple PSA blood test can help detect the disease! Since that day I have been raising funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer.

Garry Janz

Co-Founder Ride For Dad

Funded Research

For 21 years the Ride for Dad fight against prostate cancer has been helping to save men’s lives through early detection and support of innovative medical research to improve the quality of life for men and their families.

Ride for Dad funded research is making a significant difference both in the areas where the funds are raised but right across Canada. One such life-changing research project, SABR (Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy), reduces the number of radiation treatments men need from 39 to just 5 (for specific types of prostate cancer). Ride for Dad has been the major sponsor of the Canadian portion of this international trial therapy.

2018

Yukon

Improving Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Management in the Yukon

John Lewis

University of Alberta

2018

Ottawa

Analysis of the innate lymphocyte landscape in prostate cancer.

Dr. Michele Ardolino

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and University of Ottawa

2018

Grand River

Exploring the impact of a smoking cessation program on Prostate Cancer Patients undergoing Radiation Therapy Treatment

Dr. Ernest Osei

Medical Physics Department, Grand River Hospital

2018

Grand River

PEARL: PSMA PET/CT, Evaluating its Application in Real Life

Dr. Joda Kuk

Radiation Oncologist Grand River Regional Cancer Centre

2018

Manitoba

Lamin A/C levels in circulating tumor cells

Dr. Sabine Mai

University of Manitoba

2018

Manitoba

Identification of clinically relevant lysosomotropic agents to treat aggressive prostate cancer.

Dr. Spencer Gibson

CancerCare Manitoba

2018

Avalon

Engrailed 2 as biomarker and driver of prostate cancer metastasis.

Dr.Jules JE Doré, Ph.D.

Memorial University of Newfoundland

2018

Avalon

Characterization of a novel Myc-Pygo2 ribonucleoprotein complex that drives prostate cancer cell proliferation

Dr. Kenneth Kao

Memorial University of Newfoundland

2018

Swift Current

Factors affecting Prostate Cancer outcomes in SK: a comprehensive epidemiological review

Dr. Michael Szafron

School of Public Health, University of Saskatchewan

2018

Ottawa

The Role of Beta1 Integrin Signaling inpromote bone metastatic prostate cancer growth.

Dr. Christine Addison

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

2018

Calgary

Prostate-derived fibroblast ‘bystander cells’, proteinase signalling and prostate cancer cell regulation

Dr. Morley Hollenberg, Dr. Eric Hyndman

University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and Prostate Cancer Centre, Rocky View Hospital

2018

Windsor

Suppression of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in poor prognostic neuroendocrine prostate cancer differentiation, imaging and therapy

Dr. Lisa A. Porter

University of Windsor, Biological Sciences

2018

Okanagan

High Dose Rate Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Dr. Juanita Crook

BC Cancer Foundation

2018

Niagara

Clinical and Dosimetric Effects of Peri-rectal Spacers on Erectile Function in Men Undergoing Image Guided Prostate Radiotherapy

Dr. Abhi Hallock MD FRCPC LLM

Walker Family Cancer Center, Niagara Health

2018

Nipissing

Factors associated with prostate cancer stage at diagnosis, treatment and survival: the effects of geographic region and rurality

Dr. Michael Conlon PhD, Dr. Andrew Pearce MD, Dr. Ryan Carlson MD

Health Sciences North Research Insitute, North East Cancer Centre

2018

Montreal

Generating a population-based recurrence risk mapbased on PSMA-PET imaging to guide radiotherapy.

Dr. Cynthia Ménard

Centre de recherche du CHUM

2018

Montreal

Optimization ofPSMA-PETimaging procedures in patients with prostate cancer

Dr. Guila Delouya, MD

Université de Montréal

2018

Moncton (Community Fundraiser)

Prostate cancer liquid biopsy: Plasma and urineextracellular vesicles profiles for early detection and riskstratification

Dr. Rodney Ouellette

Atlantic Cancer Research Institute

2018

London

Pre-clinical optimization and assessment of a novel blood-based circulating tumor cell (CTC) assay to differentiate between indolent versus aggressive disease

Dr. Alison Allan

London Regional Cancer Program, London Health Sciences Centre; and Lawson Health Research Institute

2018

Huronia (Orillia)

Pilot Study of Focal Salvage HDR Brachytherapy After Local Recurrence from Brachytherapy

Dr. Hans Chung

Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre

2018

Huronia (Orillia)

Stereotactic BodyRadiotherapy for Post-Prostatectomy Patients with Localized Prostate Cancer: A Phase I Study

Chia-Lin Tseng

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, University of Toronto,

2018

Huronia (Orillia)

Development of patient-derived prostate cancer cells for early prediction of therapy response

Dr.Stanley Liu, MD, PhD

Sunnybrook-Odette Cancer Centre

2018

Huronia (Orillia)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Boost and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer: Phase II Clinical Trial.

Dr. Yaser HasanMD FRCPC

Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre, University of Toronto

2018

Kingston-Quinte

Testing novel IL-27-based therapies for prostate cancer

Katrina Gee

Queen’s University

2017

Grand River

The feasibility of using DNA enzyme functionalized liposomes to sensitize hypoxic prostate cancer for radiotherapy

Dr. Runqing Jiang, PhD, MCCPM; Medical Physicist; Adjunct Prof. of University of Waterloo; Adjunct Professor of University of Guelph

Grand River Regional Cancer Centre; University of Waterloo; University of Guelph

2017

Grand River

Gold nanoparticles functionalized with plant-extract for targeted treatment of canine prostate cancer

Mr. Andre Fleck, MSc., MCCPM, Medical Physicist, Medical Physics Department, Grand River Cancer Centre

Grand River Regional Cancer Centre/Grand River Hospital

2017

Edmonton

Improving the Management of Prostate Cancer using Advanced Biofluid Diagnostics

Dr.John Lewis

University of Alberta

2017

Manitoba

Genomic instability of circulating prostate cancer CTCs

Dr Sabine Mai

University of Manitoba

2017

Avalon

Analysis of the interaction between the MYC oncoprotein and Pygo2 chromatin effector in prostate cancer

Dr. Kenneth Kao

Memorial University of Newfoundland

2017

Avalon

Engrailed 2 regulation of prostate cancer metastasis.

Dr.Jules JE Doré, Ph.D.

Memorial University of Newfoundland

2017

Swift Current

Modulation of the pharmacological activity of cisplatin in prostate cancer cells by copper transport proteins.

Oleg Y. Dmitriev

Univerity of Saskatchewan

2017

Ottawa

Can adjuvant and early salvage androgen deprivation improve cancer controlfor prostate cancer patients following surgery?

Dr. Luke Lavallée, Dr. Chris Mmorash and Dr. Rodney Breau

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

2017

Ottawa

Role of PAR proteins in regulating prostate cancer metastasis to bone.

Dr. Christina L. Addison

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

2017

Ottawa

The efficacy of oncolytic virusesis promoted by PD-L1 signaling in prostatic cancer.

Dr. Michele Ardolino

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and University of Ottawa

2017

Durham & GTE

Automated and standardized quality planning for prostate cancer radiotherapy

Dr. Alejandro Berlin, MD, MSc, Co-PI: Thomas Purdie, PhD.

Radiation Medicine Program, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; Department of Radiaiton Oncology, University of Toronto

2017

Calgary

Coagulation proteinases, proteinase-activated receptors and prostate cancer progression

Dr. Morley D. Hollenbergand Co-Investigator, Eric Hyndman

University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and Prostate Cancer Centre, Rocky View Hospital

2017

Windsor

Improving the tools available for clinicians to guide treatment decisions

Dr. Lisa Porter; Co-PIs Dr. Luis Rueda and Dr. Dora Cavallo-Medved

University of Windsor, Biological Sciences

2017

Saskatoon

Molecular Pathogenesis and Targeting of BRIP1 in Prostate Cancer

Dr. Yuliang Wu

Department of Biochemistry/Cancer Research Cluster, College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan

2017

Okanagan

High Dose Rate Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Dr. Juanita Crook

BC Cancer Foundation

2017

Niagara

Use of Novelpolyphenols Against Prostate Cancer

Dr. Evangelia Litsa Tsiani

Department of Health Sciences, Brock University

2017

Nipissing

Access to appropriate cancer care in Northeastern Ontario men with prostate cancer

Dr. Michael ConlonPhD., Dr. Ryan Carlson MD, Dr. Andrew PearceMD

Health Sciences North Research Insitute, North East Cancer Centre

2017

Moncton (Community Fundraiser)

Isolating EVs from patient urine to identify and improve upon biomarkers indicative of prostate cancer aggressiveness

Dr. Rodney Ouellette

Atlantic Cancer Research Institute

2017

Huronia (Orillia)

Immune response dynamics in Gleason 9-10 patients undergoing radiotherapy: A proof of principle study

Dr. Lucas C. Mendez MD. Co-Principal Investigator: Dr. Stanley Liu MD, PhD

Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

2017

London

Indentifying molecular determinants of androgen resistance to improve drug selection in prostate cancer treatment.

Dr. Fred Dick

University of Western Ontario

2017

Kingston-Quinte

Real time MRI fused to cone beam CT guided biopsies of the prostate: The safety and feasibility of anovel method of prostate biopsy.

Dr. Jason Izard and Dr. Alexandre Menard

University Hospitals Kingston Foundation

BMW Group in Canada

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 50 BMW automobile retail centres, 21 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.