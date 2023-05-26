Since 2000, Ride for Dad has raised over $39 million to support prostate cancer research and raising public awareness. Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Ride for Dad 2023 Guide at Total Motorcycle! With 29 Event Rides across North America to get inspired to get out and ride but also ride for a great cause. Plus BMW Motorrad Canada is donating a 2023 BMW R18B as a National Grand Prize.
Learn where, what, when and why Ride of Dad and motorcyclists are making a difference with 25 research institutions/hospitals and supporting 45 research projects funded or partially funded through Ride For Dad fundraising and donations by reading below.
This week TMW highlights the start of the end of men’s prostate cancer. Do your part and support Total Motorcycle today.
+++
Fight prostate cancer. Find it early. Treat it early. Live!
Total Motorcycle would like to thank Ride for Dad and BMW Motorrad Canada
Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.
Find your local Ride For Dad events in the list below.
A new adventure begins in the fight against prostate cancer and we are counting on your help more than ever.
Prostate Cancer hasn’t stopped because of COVID and neither has the Ride For Dad.
Our 2023 fundraising season is full of fun and rewarding activities in communities across Canada.
BMW Motorrad Canada partners with Ride For Dad, raising funds for prostate cancer research.
+++ BMW Motorrad Canada partners with Ride For Dad in support of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. +++ Ride For Dad has raised over $39 million since the year 2000. +++ BMW Motorrad Canada to donate an R 18 B as a National Grand Prize. +++
Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Motorrad Canada is proud to announce they are partnering with Ride For Dad in support of the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation. BMW Motorrad Canada’s sponsorship will help facilitate administration, outreach and lobbying for Ride For Dad while further growing their many communities of riders and contributors.
Established in 2000, Ride For Dad and its charitable arm, the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation, have a mission to save men’s lives by funding prostate cancer research and raising awareness about the disease across Canada. Prostate cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among Canadian men after non-melanoma skin cancers.
With this partnership, BMW Motorrad Canada will put regional chapters of Ride for Dad in touch with their local BMW Motorrad retailers, increasing exposure and sourcing new participants. BMW Motorrad Canada has also launched the BMW Motorrad Appreciation Program, which is dedicated to rewarding specific individuals with exclusive offers. Ride For Dad Captain’s Club members – riders who have raised $1,000 or more in the fight against prostate cancer – are eligible to receive various discounts on new motorcycle purchases.
BMW has also donated an R 18 B as a grand prize for the 2023 season, available to all eligible members who have raised $200 or more for the cause.
Multiple rides are planned to take place across Canada from May through September of 2023. Find your local ride here: www.ridefordad.ca/find-a-ride.
Ride For Dad
Established in 2000, the Ride for Dad fight against prostate cancer is committed to help save men’s lives and improve the quality of life for men and their families living with the disease.
Every year, thousands of participants, supporters, and friends raise funds for Ride For Dad initiatives held in communities from coast to coast to coast across Canada. Proceeds are received by its charity, the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation, to fund ground-breaking prostate cancer research and life-saving awareness campaigns to benefit the area where the money is raised.
To date Ride For Dad has raised over $39 million with all proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation.
MISSION
To save men’s lives by raising funds to support prostate cancer research and raising public awareness.
Fight prostate cancer.
Find it early.
Treat it early.
Live!
Did You Know?
Prostate cancer is the third leading cause of death from cancer in men in Canada. One out of every seven men will be diagnosed with this disease. But prostate cancer can almost always be successfully treated if it’s detected early. The Ride For Dad encourages all men over 40 to see their doctor to #GetTheBloodTest.
The History
In 2000 Ride For Dad started out with a mission to help save men’s lives and reduce the number of preventable deaths from prostate cancer. What started out as a one-day community fundraiser has grown into a national charity and network of dedicated volunteers from coast to coast to coast.
To date, the Ride For Dad has raised over $37 million dollars with all proceeds going to our charitable foundation, the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation.
Your Impact
Do you ever wonder whether your donation or pledge has had a meaningful impact?
It does! You can be assured that proceeds from the Ride For Dad/Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation support valuable prostate cancer research and spread awareness of the importance of early detection of prostate cancer. This makes a difference to men and their families.
Over 25 research institutions/hospitals have initiated and supported over 45 research projects funded or partially funded through Ride For Dad fundraising and donations.
Awareness messages are spread through various mediums across Canada, sharing the importance of early of prostate cancer beginning with a simple PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test.
Reasons to Give
I met a man who didn’t look ill even though he had Prostate Cancer. He said that if someone had told him about the PSA test a year earlier, he wouldn’t be arranging his own funeral. I was shocked!
Not long after, Charlie passed away. I soon learned that a eleven men in Canada die from prostate cancer every day and that a simple PSA blood test can help detect the disease! Since that day I have been raising funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer.
Garry Janz
Co-Founder Ride For Dad
Funded Research
For 21 years the Ride for Dad fight against prostate cancer has been helping to save men’s lives through early detection and support of innovative medical research to improve the quality of life for men and their families.
Ride for Dad funded research is making a significant difference both in the areas where the funds are raised but right across Canada. One such life-changing research project, SABR (Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy), reduces the number of radiation treatments men need from 39 to just 5 (for specific types of prostate cancer). Ride for Dad has been the major sponsor of the Canadian portion of this international trial therapy.
2018
Yukon
Improving Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Management in the Yukon
John Lewis
University of Alberta
2018
Ottawa
Analysis of the innate lymphocyte landscape in prostate cancer.
Dr. Michele Ardolino
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and University of Ottawa
2018
Grand River
Exploring the impact of a smoking cessation program on Prostate Cancer Patients undergoing Radiation Therapy Treatment
Dr. Ernest Osei
Medical Physics Department, Grand River Hospital
2018
Grand River
PEARL: PSMA PET/CT, Evaluating its Application in Real Life
Dr. Joda Kuk
Radiation Oncologist Grand River Regional Cancer Centre
2018
Manitoba
Lamin A/C levels in circulating tumor cells
Dr. Sabine Mai
University of Manitoba
2018
Manitoba
Identification of clinically relevant lysosomotropic agents to treat aggressive prostate cancer.
Dr. Spencer Gibson
CancerCare Manitoba
2018
Avalon
Engrailed 2 as biomarker and driver of prostate cancer metastasis.
Dr.Jules JE Doré, Ph.D.
Memorial University of Newfoundland
2018
Avalon
Characterization of a novel Myc-Pygo2 ribonucleoprotein complex that drives prostate cancer cell proliferation
Dr. Kenneth Kao
Memorial University of Newfoundland
2018
Swift Current
Factors affecting Prostate Cancer outcomes in SK: a comprehensive epidemiological review
Dr. Michael Szafron
School of Public Health, University of Saskatchewan
2018
Ottawa
The Role of Beta1 Integrin Signaling inpromote bone metastatic prostate cancer growth.
Dr. Christine Addison
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute
2018
Calgary
Prostate-derived fibroblast ‘bystander cells’, proteinase signalling and prostate cancer cell regulation
Dr. Morley Hollenberg, Dr. Eric Hyndman
University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and Prostate Cancer Centre, Rocky View Hospital
2018
Windsor
Suppression of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in poor prognostic neuroendocrine prostate cancer differentiation, imaging and therapy
Dr. Lisa A. Porter
University of Windsor, Biological Sciences
2018
Okanagan
High Dose Rate Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
Dr. Juanita Crook
BC Cancer Foundation
2018
Niagara
Clinical and Dosimetric Effects of Peri-rectal Spacers on Erectile Function in Men Undergoing Image Guided Prostate Radiotherapy
Dr. Abhi Hallock MD FRCPC LLM
Walker Family Cancer Center, Niagara Health
2018
Nipissing
Factors associated with prostate cancer stage at diagnosis, treatment and survival: the effects of geographic region and rurality
Dr. Michael Conlon PhD, Dr. Andrew Pearce MD, Dr. Ryan Carlson MD
Health Sciences North Research Insitute, North East Cancer Centre
2018
Montreal
Generating a population-based recurrence risk mapbased on PSMA-PET imaging to guide radiotherapy.
Dr. Cynthia Ménard
Centre de recherche du CHUM
2018
Montreal
Optimization ofPSMA-PETimaging procedures in patients with prostate cancer
Dr. Guila Delouya, MD
Université de Montréal
2018
Moncton (Community Fundraiser)
Prostate cancer liquid biopsy: Plasma and urineextracellular vesicles profiles for early detection and riskstratification
Dr. Rodney Ouellette
Atlantic Cancer Research Institute
2018
London
Pre-clinical optimization and assessment of a novel blood-based circulating tumor cell (CTC) assay to differentiate between indolent versus aggressive disease
Dr. Alison Allan
London Regional Cancer Program, London Health Sciences Centre; and Lawson Health Research Institute
2018
Huronia (Orillia)
Pilot Study of Focal Salvage HDR Brachytherapy After Local Recurrence from Brachytherapy
Dr. Hans Chung
Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre
2018
Huronia (Orillia)
Stereotactic BodyRadiotherapy for Post-Prostatectomy Patients with Localized Prostate Cancer: A Phase I Study
Chia-Lin Tseng
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, University of Toronto,
2018
Huronia (Orillia)
Development of patient-derived prostate cancer cells for early prediction of therapy response
Dr.Stanley Liu, MD, PhD
Sunnybrook-Odette Cancer Centre
2018
Huronia (Orillia)
High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Boost and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer: Phase II Clinical Trial.
Dr. Yaser HasanMD FRCPC
Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre, University of Toronto
2018
Kingston-Quinte
Testing novel IL-27-based therapies for prostate cancer
Katrina Gee
Queen’s University
2017
Grand River
The feasibility of using DNA enzyme functionalized liposomes to sensitize hypoxic prostate cancer for radiotherapy
Dr. Runqing Jiang, PhD, MCCPM; Medical Physicist; Adjunct Prof. of University of Waterloo; Adjunct Professor of University of Guelph
Grand River Regional Cancer Centre; University of Waterloo; University of Guelph
2017
Grand River
Gold nanoparticles functionalized with plant-extract for targeted treatment of canine prostate cancer
Mr. Andre Fleck, MSc., MCCPM, Medical Physicist, Medical Physics Department, Grand River Cancer Centre
Grand River Regional Cancer Centre/Grand River Hospital
2017
Edmonton
Improving the Management of Prostate Cancer using Advanced Biofluid Diagnostics
Dr.John Lewis
University of Alberta
2017
Manitoba
Genomic instability of circulating prostate cancer CTCs
Dr Sabine Mai
University of Manitoba
2017
Avalon
Analysis of the interaction between the MYC oncoprotein and Pygo2 chromatin effector in prostate cancer
Dr. Kenneth Kao
Memorial University of Newfoundland
2017
Avalon
Engrailed 2 regulation of prostate cancer metastasis.
Dr.Jules JE Doré, Ph.D.
Memorial University of Newfoundland
2017
Swift Current
Modulation of the pharmacological activity of cisplatin in prostate cancer cells by copper transport proteins.
Oleg Y. Dmitriev
Univerity of Saskatchewan
2017
Ottawa
Can adjuvant and early salvage androgen deprivation improve cancer controlfor prostate cancer patients following surgery?
Dr. Luke Lavallée, Dr. Chris Mmorash and Dr. Rodney Breau
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute
2017
Ottawa
Role of PAR proteins in regulating prostate cancer metastasis to bone.
Dr. Christina L. Addison
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute
2017
Ottawa
The efficacy of oncolytic virusesis promoted by PD-L1 signaling in prostatic cancer.
Dr. Michele Ardolino
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and University of Ottawa
2017
Durham & GTE
Automated and standardized quality planning for prostate cancer radiotherapy
Dr. Alejandro Berlin, MD, MSc, Co-PI: Thomas Purdie, PhD.
Radiation Medicine Program, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; Department of Radiaiton Oncology, University of Toronto
2017
Calgary
Coagulation proteinases, proteinase-activated receptors and prostate cancer progression
Dr. Morley D. Hollenbergand Co-Investigator, Eric Hyndman
University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine and Prostate Cancer Centre, Rocky View Hospital
2017
Windsor
Improving the tools available for clinicians to guide treatment decisions
Dr. Lisa Porter; Co-PIs Dr. Luis Rueda and Dr. Dora Cavallo-Medved
University of Windsor, Biological Sciences
2017
Saskatoon
Molecular Pathogenesis and Targeting of BRIP1 in Prostate Cancer
Dr. Yuliang Wu
Department of Biochemistry/Cancer Research Cluster, College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
2017
Okanagan
High Dose Rate Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
Dr. Juanita Crook
BC Cancer Foundation
2017
Niagara
Use of Novelpolyphenols Against Prostate Cancer
Dr. Evangelia Litsa Tsiani
Department of Health Sciences, Brock University
2017
Nipissing
Access to appropriate cancer care in Northeastern Ontario men with prostate cancer
Dr. Michael ConlonPhD., Dr. Ryan Carlson MD, Dr. Andrew PearceMD
Health Sciences North Research Insitute, North East Cancer Centre
2017
Moncton (Community Fundraiser)
Isolating EVs from patient urine to identify and improve upon biomarkers indicative of prostate cancer aggressiveness
Dr. Rodney Ouellette
Atlantic Cancer Research Institute
2017
Huronia (Orillia)
Immune response dynamics in Gleason 9-10 patients undergoing radiotherapy: A proof of principle study
Dr. Lucas C. Mendez MD. Co-Principal Investigator: Dr. Stanley Liu MD, PhD
Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
2017
London
Indentifying molecular determinants of androgen resistance to improve drug selection in prostate cancer treatment.
Dr. Fred Dick
University of Western Ontario
2017
Kingston-Quinte
Real time MRI fused to cone beam CT guided biopsies of the prostate: The safety and feasibility of anovel method of prostate biopsy.
Dr. Jason Izard and Dr. Alexandre Menard
University Hospitals Kingston Foundation
BMW Group in Canada
BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 50 BMW automobile retail centres, 21 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.