Purchase select Slingshot models get up to $2000 bonus cash

TREAT YOURSELF BONUS CASH PROMOTION

HOW IT WORKS: During the “Treat Yourself” promotion period (April 1st, 2023 12:00AM CST- May 31st, 2023 11:59PM CST), consumers can enter online at https://Slingshottreatyourself.com to complete and submit the online sales lead form, which requires a first and last name, address, city, state, province or territory, zip code or postal code and valid email address. After completion of the lead form, consumers will be able to activate the Treat Yourself game to instantly determine their vehicle or accessory/apparel bonus cash discount amount, subject to validation and compliance with the promotion rules below. Consumers will then receive an email with an electronic discount code valued between $250 to $2,000 based on the below distribution odds. Canadian consumers will need to correctly answer a skill-testing question without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, to claim their discount code. This vehicle or accessory/apparel bonus cash discount is valid with the purchase of select qualifying new model year 2022 or 2023 SL, SLR, R or LE (MY22 Signature LE & MY23 Slingshot ROUSH® Edition) Slingshot models and acts as a discount off the vehicle purchase OR discount on the purchase of accessories and apparel. If the bonus cash coupon email is not received soon after submission, consumers may need to check their spam folder. Polaris Industries, Inc. and its affiliates (“Polaris”) are not responsible for lost or misdirected emails. Once submitted, entries become the property of Polaris, and will not be acknowledged or returned.

ELIGIBILITY: Officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives of Polaris and its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and members of the immediate families (defined as parents, siblings, children and spouses, regardless of where they live) or households (whether or not related) of such officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Must be 18 years or older.

LIMIT: One (1) entry and electronic discount code per person during the promotion period. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than one electronic discount code by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, and login, or any other methods will void the promotional bonus cash amount(s) and disqualify them from participating in the promotion.

BONUS VEHICLE OR ACCESSORY/APPAREL CASH ODDS:

U.S. Value—-Approx. Distribution/Odds

Bonus Level $250 $500 $1000 $2000 # Available 2700 6500 500 300 Redemption % 27% 65% 5% 3%

Canada Value—-Approx. Distribution/Odds

Bonus Level $250 $500 $1000 $2000 # Available 540 1300 100 60 Redemption % 27% 65% 5% 3%

Legal Disclaimer: This is a limited time offer valid towards the purchase of a new Slingshot vehicle and can be used as a discount on the Slingshot vehicle or a discount on accessories and apparel when you purchase select qualifying new model year 2022 or 2023 SL, SLR, R or LE Slingshot models. This offer is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Bonus vehicle/accessory/apparel discount code must be redeemed by May 31st, 2023 unless you have a pre-sold order placed by May 31st, 2023, in which case you are eligible to redeem the coupon up to 30 days after your pre-sold order has shipped. This offer is not transferable, not redeemable for cash or gift card, and not valid towards prior purchases. Offer may be combined with other financing offers at the time of sale, but may NOT be combined with any other PG&A promotional offers at the time of sale. Offer must be used at the time of sale. All rebates are paid to dealer. By submitting this sales lead form with your name, address and email, you authorize and consent to Polaris Industries Inc., its parents, subsidiaries and/or affiliates, and authorized Slingshot dealership contacting you via phone, text message, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about products, offers and marketing materials. MSG and data rates may apply. Entry information is subject to Polaris’s Privacy Policy, accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/privacy/.

Dealer Instructions: In order to receive reimbursement, dealer must submit the coupon code along with the bill of sale. Treat Yourself can be combined with other financing offers at the time of sale, but NOT with other PG&A offers that the time of sale. Customer name on the bill of sale must match the name on the coupon. Bonus cash coupon will be paid out at 100% (US or Canadian Dollar as reflected in the bill of sale) and credited to dealer parts account. For reimbursement/redemption, dealers should go to their Polaris dealer site and click on “Coupon Redemption” under “Dealer Management+ and fill out the online form. Enter the coupon code for the chosen offer. Scan the coupon provided by the consumer along with the original sales slip indicating the discount that was issued at time of purchase. Incomplete redemptions will not be credited, and credit amount given will not exceed amount given to customer. All redemptions must be entered no later than 10 days after the sale and no later than June 10th, 2023.

Caution: Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seat belts. The driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Don’t drink and drive.

SLINGSHOT is a registered trademark of Polaris Industries Inc. ©2023 Polaris Industries Inc.