Inspiration Friday: Royal Enfield North America to race in American Flat Track

Royal Enfield is going to be racing with the big boys in American Flat Track Racing. Let that sink in a bit. While there is no question Royal Enfield will be the underdog in AFT which is dominated by Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson it shows how inspiring Royal Enfield is to do it. Royal Enfield is small in North America, but it is the Harley-Davidson of India in terms of desirability, culture, history and heritage. No other manufacturer comes even close to the legendary status of owning a Royal Enfield there, which is interesting as Royal Enfield used to be a British company.
For several years now Royal Enfield has been reaching for the stars to getting North American’s to see the brands culture, history and heritage and thus increase sales in Canada and USA. With sponsorship programs, awareness rides and special events like the current BUILD TRAIN RACE program it is slowly and surely making headway.
Have you considered Royal Enfield as your next bike? I know my wife (Mrs. Total Motorcycle) has with the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and even my staff are impressed with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will they own one? Maybe, but they have their eye on a raising star which may come from India but has strong England roots.
American Flat Track proudly announced today its inaugural year of partnership with Royal Enfield North America with a multi-faceted plan to grow the visibility of the manufacturer within the sport.
In addition to becoming an Official OEM Partner of American Flat Track, Royal Enfield will be bringing its fleet of motorcycles right to the fans within AFT’s Fan Zone activations at select rounds of the 2020 season. Those with motorcycle endorsements will even be able to take a spin on the RENA machines with exclusive fan demo ride opportunities at eight AFT events, with the potential for additional rounds to be added and announced at a later date.
As an added element of entertainment for fans, Royal Enfield’s recently announced BUILD TRAIN RACE program will bring its all-female flat track motorcycle program to select AFT rounds in 2020. Using the Royal Enfield INT 650 as a base, four women will customize and race their machines across the country, showcasing their various levels of ingenuity and skill.
AFT fans can look forward to the premiere of all four bikes and their builders at the 2020 Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers on March 28 at Dixie Speedway. The quartet of riders/builders will again compete at the So-Cal Half-Mile on May 9 at Southern California Fair and round out their cross-country exhibition at Laconia Motorcycle Week for the Laconia Short Track on June 13.
For more information on RENA’s BUILD TRAIN RACE program:
Build Train Race 2020: Highlighting Women and Motorcycle Culture
“This partnership represents a major step for Royal Enfield’s efforts in North America,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing Lead – Americas. “As we continue to grow our awareness, getting our motorcycles in front of enthusiasts is critical, and AFT has offered us a fantastic opportunity to do just that. Showcasing the Royal Enfield Twins FT as a track-prep motorcycle along with the access fans will get to our lineup has our organization here in the U.S. and India eager for the season to start.”
“Royal Enfield is a storied name in motorcycling and we are delighted to work with the brand as they ramp up in the USA market,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “AFT fans across the country will get a chance to get up close and personal with Royal Enfield’s unique twin-cylinder range of bikes and meet their team.”
Don’t miss Royal Enfield’s BUILD TRAIN RACE program along with another running of incredible American Flat Track racing at Dixie Speedway on Saturday, March 28. Tickets for The Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers start at just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.
How to Watch:
NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of American Flat Track. For the 2020 season, NBCSN’s coverage of AFT remains in highly-coveted programming slots within two weeks of each event.
About American Flat Track:
American Flat Track is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe.
About Royal Enfield:
The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.
Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 90 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.
