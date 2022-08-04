Final four rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship Sweden

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are gearing up for the final four rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship as the series gets set to make a welcomed return to Scandinavia for the first time since 2019, with the 15th round of 18 taking place in Uddevalla, Sweden, this weekend.

Staging the Swedish Grand Prix is the hard-packed and stony ‘Glimminge Motorstadio’ circuit, a familiar venue that has been a solid fixture on the calendar since 2001, only missing rounds in 2016 and 2018, and then again in 2020 and 2021 due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Uddevalla has hosted 23 rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship, with the first dating as far back as 1958.

With just four rounds remaining in 2022, only five riders are still in the hunt for the crown. Jeremy Seewer is the closest challenger in second position, 18-points clear of the rider in third but 122 down on the series leader. Nevertheless, the Swiss rider knows that ‘it isn’t over until it’s over’ and will fight until the bitter end.

Looking to keep the same speed and momentum that took him to a stunning race win in Lommel, Belgium, just ten days ago, Glenn Coldenhoff arrives fired up and with added confidence as the winner of the Swedish Grand Prix in 2019. The ‘259’ feels he has made progress regarding his health issues and is ready to battle for a place in the top three. He is currently fourth in the Standings, 1-point clear of teammate Maxime Renaux in fifth.

With an impressive six podium finishes to his credit, rookie sensation Renaux is determined to make another visit to the rostrum before the season is out. After missing two rounds of racing through injury, the Frenchman is back to full strength and determined to claw back enough points for a championship medal.

At the same time, the battle for title supremacy rages on in MX2 with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts at the forefront. The Belgian star has found his stride as the winner of the previous two Grand Prix rounds and has extended his lead in the championship to 23-points. So far, the ‘93’ has won five Grands Prix this season and has mounted the podium no fewer than 12 times – from a possible 14.

Thibault Benistant has impressively cracked the top-five in the championship standings despite missing the first three rounds through injury. The Frenchman, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday 31st July, is currently fifth in the series after celebrating five podium finishes – that figure includes his first-ever Grand Prix win in Germany.

Yamaha is enjoying one of its most successful seasons in motocross as the leader of the Manufacturer’s World Championship in both MXGP and MX2 classes, with 34 podiums celebrated between the five Factory riders and Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Supported MX team’s Calvin Vlaanderen.

In addition to the success inside the premier classes, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Rick Elzinga leads the way in EMX250 with three rounds remaining. The ‘44’ enters the eighth round of the series with a 30-point advantage over this closest rival, while teammate Andrea Bonacorsi is currently tied third.

At the same time, in EMX125, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 trio is all set for the eighth and penultimate round, with Karlis Reisulis second in the standings. Teammates Ivano van Erp and Ferruccio Zanchi are fifth and eighth, respectively.

Jeremy Seewer

2nd MXGP Championship Standings, 483-points

“I took the weekend off and spent it in Switzerland with some friends, having a good time. I did my physical training but took some rest mentally. It felt really good. My batteries are recharged, and I am ready for the last part of the season. I am looking forward to Sweden. I like the country and the track also. I won the GP there in 2017, and there is just something special about that place with all the stones surrounding the track, and a great atmosphere, so I really want to show my potential there.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 442-points

“I am feeling much better after a nice weekend off and almost back to normal, so I am very motivated for the MXGP of Sweden this weekend. It’s always nice to go there as I have had some good races there. I was the GP winner there in 2019, and I want to repeat that this weekend.”

Maxime Renaux

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 441-points

“I’ve been focusing on recovery as Lommel was tough on the body. It was a big weekend, so I had to do what I can to recover and be fresh for the last four rounds this season. I’m looking forward to Sweden, I have a good feeling because I really like the track. It’s nice to ride there, and I have some good memories because I have only been there once before and it’s where I got my first ever pole position in MX2 in 2019.”

Jago Geerts

MX2 Championship Leader, 590-points

“I’ve only been to Sweden once before and that was in 2019, so the track will be like a new venue for me, but that’s not a problem. To prepare, I have just been riding hard pack last week and this week but haven’t done anything super special for it. I want to be on the box there, and with only four rounds left, it will be important to be consistent and score good points for the championship.

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 378-points

“I spent the weekend off at home in the south of France. It was good to rest and refresh the mind, and it was also nice to celebrate my birthday with my family and friends. I feel good going into Sweden; I like this track, so I’m feeling really good for it. I don’t have any special memories from there. I just remember the track is super fun to ride with some really big jumps and nice ruts.”