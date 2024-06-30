Unique Street Rhythm event Silver Kings Hard Enduro

Ryder LeBlond has placed second in the Silver Kings Hard Enduro for the second year in a row, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider just one of three riders to have finished the Idaho-based event on Saturday afternoon.

Set in the mountains surrounding the Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, LeBlond slotted his Husqvarna Motorcycles TE 300 into P6 at the conclusion of the Prologue, and placed second in the unique Street Rhythm event on Thursday night.

Friday afternoon saw LeBlond sitting in third position, before on Saturday he was able to elevate himself into the second position behind eventual winner, the triple U.S. Hard Enduro Champion, Trystan Hart.

“I ended up P2 after a battle with Will [Riordan],” commented LeBlond. “It was dusty and dry, so made for a little bit different conditions than in the past, and it made for good racing. We were pretty close in the race and it was really good to get on the podium.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Colton Haaker was fourth in the Prologue and managed to top the Street Rhythm to open proceedings. He was sixth following Friday’s action, and then brought his TE 300 home in seventh overall once the final tallies were scored.

“The Street Rhythm was sick, we got the win on that one and it was cool,” Haaker reflected. “I had a hell of a race, put my heart out there, and it ended up being a longer race than I expected with the five-hour time limit on Saturday. We were seventh in the end, so it was a challenging one, but we pushed hard the whole way.”

Pro Class results

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Will Riordan, GASGAS

7. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – July 2024

7/15: Sprint Enduro World Championship