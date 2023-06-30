Inspiration Friday: World Record Ride & Canada Day 2023

Happy Canada Day (July 1st) to all our Canadian readers and supporters! As a veteran of the Canadian Army I picked the Canadian Red Ensign was the flag under which this nation was built (1867), and under which Canada fought two world wars for Canada. Canada’s official name is the “Dominion of Canada” and is proudly part of the British Commonwealth which Canadian history, heritage and culture was formed from. In fact, prior to 1983, Canada Day was known as Dominion Day! Dominion being drawn from the 72nd Psalm, “He shall have dominion from sea to sea,” whence also comes our national motto “from sea to shining sea”. Quite inspiring for an entire country! And for our American readers and supporters we will have a special 4th of July Independence Day on Monday for you all!

Since Canadian is a massive country 4,700 miles (7,560 kilometers) wide, I thought I would also include another inspiring event this morning for motorcycle riding! Also we have Triumph‘s Global Ambassador and 5x Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes has officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for ‘The greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual) riding over 4012km in 24 hours beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km!!

Riding a 2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy – a distance equivalent to travelling from London to the Great Pyramid of Giza in 24 hours! That’s almost riding the entire length of Canada (4,700 miles / 7,560 kilometers) in a day! Amazing.

Official Canadian National Anthem (1980, non-Gender-Neutral Amendment version)

O Canada! Our home and native land!

True patriot love in all thy sons command.

With glowing hearts we see thee rise,

The True North strong and free!

From far and wide, O Canada,

We stand on guard for thee.

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

Welcome to Inspiration Friday: World Record Ride & Canada Day 2023!!

IVÁN CERVANTES CLAIMS GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE FOR THE GREATEST DISTANCE ON A MOTORCYCLE IN 24 HOURS WITH A TIGER 1200 GT EXPLORER

Iván Cervantes, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador, has officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for ‘The greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’.

Riding a Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, Iván travelled more than 4012km in a 24 hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km. The record attempt was witnessed and validated by a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator on 30th April 2023, with a final confirmed distance of 4012.53km – a distance equivalent to travelling from London to the Great Pyramid of Giza in 24 hours! THE MAN

Iván Cervantes is a 5 times Enduro World Champion, 21 times Spanish Enduro Champion, and 5 times Spanish Motocross Champion. In July 2021, Iván was announced as one of Triumph’s new Off-Road ambassadors, helping to develop the upcoming range of motocross and enduro bikes. Since joining the Triumph team, Iván has seen great success in riding and competing on Triumph adventure motorcycles, sealing wins at the Baja Aragón, 1000 Dunas Raid, and Basella Maxi-Trail Race. In preparation for the record attempt, in addition to intensive physical training on his own Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Iván began carefully planning his nutrition and sleep strategy, in partnership with Professor Andrew Bagshaw at the University of Birmingham.

THE MOTORCYCLE

The motorcycle used for the attempt was a Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, chosen at random from the production line at Triumph’s factory in Hinckley, UK. No special modifications were made to the bike, other than completing the recommended running in and first service schedule before the attempt was undertaken. The Tiger 1200 family has been designed to deliver the ultimate in adventure bike touring capability, with exceptional comfort and unbeatable character. For the record attempt, features such as the 30 litre fuel tank and excellent wind protection were invaluable in ensuring Iván could continue riding, whatever challenges he encountered along the way. Heated grips and seats provided additional comfort during the cold early-morning hours and unexpected downpours of rain, while the powerful T-Plane triple engine and advanced electronics provided effortless power and control. High-intensity LED lights ensured Iván always had exceptional visibility when riding, even in the complete darkness of the remote testing facility at Nardò. Underlining the excellent performance and reliability of the Tiger 1200, the only maintenance required on the bike was a single, planned tyre change half way through the attempt, where the standard fit Metzeler TOURANCE Next tyres were refreshed as the rain started and night began to fall. THE RECORD

The existing GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title of 3406.17km was achieved by American Carl Reese on 26th February 2017, recording an average speed over 24 hours of 141.9km/h. Riding consistently at speeds of over 200km/h at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, Iván surpassed the existing record with an incredible 5 hours to spare in the 24 hour window. Not content to simply beat the record, he set his sights on defining a new benchmark for this challenge – 4000km. In the 5 hours that followed, he proceeded to ride a further 606km – essentially matching the existing record then continuing to ride the equivalent of the width of France in addition. The record attempt was witnessed by an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator, who validated the final distance travelled in 24 hours as 4012.53km, with an average speed of 167.79km/h.