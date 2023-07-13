Italian rider underwent the necessary medical examinations after scary WorldSBK accident

Michael Rinaldi “FIT” for the free practice sessions of the Italian Round. Bautista and Bulega ready to defend their leadership in WorldSBK and WorldSSP

Michael Rinaldi will be riding the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati’s Ducati Panigale V4R for the first free practice session of the Italian Round, which will begin tomorrow at 10.30am at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. Following the scary accident he was involved in during the second lap of Race-2 at Donington, the Italian rider underwent the necessary medical examinations this morning, which yielded positive results. Rinaldi will be reviewed again after FP1 for a further check to obtain the final “FIT” for the remainder of the round.

Álvaro Bautista arrives at Imola to defend his championship lead. The reigning World Champion has conquered 16 victories and one second-place finish so far, earning 357 points, and he is now 93 points ahead of Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“We return to Imola, a track where I have raced only once but have fond memories. Plus, it will be the second home race for Ducati, which always adds to the excitement. I must admit that it won’t be an easy weekend because we don’t have much data for this track. Therefore, our goal will be to work as best as possible to find the same feeling we have had throughout the season so far. I don’t have any specific expectations; I hope to have fun and give the Ducati fans a great weekend.”

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I am truly happy to be back competing at the Imola Circuit, a fantastic track. I am thrilled to have been declared ‘fit’. I take this opportunity to thank the entire Dorna medical staff for their daily support since Donington. I will need to be reviewed after FP1, but it’s a normal procedure, and I hope to pass the examination without any issues. It will be a unique weekend also because we haven’t ridden on this track for a long time. Furthermore, the weather forecast predicts scorching temperatures throughout the weekend. But I assure you, it will be a lot of fun.”

WorldSSP

For Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2, the goal is to defend the first position in the World Supersport Championship standings. The Italian rider has a 55-point advantage over Manzi (Yamaha).

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11):

“I can’t wait to race at Imola, even though it will practically be a new track for me. The last time I raced at the circuit was with the ‘PreGP’ in 2013, so I don’t have any references. However, we are coming from a very good period: I feel good and have trained a lot. I hope it will be a great weekend in front of many friends, Ducati enthusiasts, and the fans who support me.”