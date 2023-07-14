The age of Technocracy, Elon Musk’s Neuralink, Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse Virtual Reality is upon us motorcyclists! Companies like BMW want to merge virtual reality with the real world as you ride with Smartglasses, head-up displays, ConnectedRide systems and much more. Good or Bad idea? Do you as a ride want to be semi-disconnected from reality or do you welcome it? Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Motorcycle Smartglasses & Virtual Reality our 253rd week of bringing you Inspiring stories for riders around the world to not only inspire you to get out and ride but also to think about where things are going and have been. I hope you enjoy this week’s article.

Interesting in seeing what the future of BMW holds? Check out our new 2024 BMW Model Guide for the latest technology advanced “motorcycles” 2024 BMW CE02, 2024 BMW CE04, and where it all started 2024 BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept…. the biggest, the best and only the brightest at Total Motorcycle for motorcyclists.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank BMW well as our over 400 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Motorcycle Smartglasses & Virtual Reality!

Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $2/mo Patreon channels.

Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

BMW Motorrad presents ConnectedRide Smartglasses.

Innovative motorcycle goggles with head-up display technology.

Munich. What was still considered science fiction a few years ago is now becoming reality with the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses. The innovative motorcycle goggles provide the head-up display technology already familiar from the automotive sector and project all relevant data, such as navigation, speed or gear, directly into the rider’s field of vision in real time, thus enabling particularly anticipatory and thus safer motorcycle riding.

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be easily connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and app. The projection can be positioned and the settings can be selected before the ride and also while riding via the multicontroller on the motorcycle handlebars.

In addition to the individual user interface and an increase in riding safety, the smartglasses also offer a high level of comfort. The design of the smartglasses and the display has been adapted to meet the special needs of motorcyclists. In addition, the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be adapted to fit numerous helmets and face shapes. This makes the smartglasses comfortable to wear even on long day trips. The lithium-ion battery enables up to ten hours of operation.

BMW Motorrad also supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame. One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses turning the smartglasses into a perfect pair of sunglasses.

For people who wear glasses, there is an RX adapter (+/- 4.5 diopters). This can be ordered online directly from the provider. The corresponding QR code can be found in the user manual of the ConnectedRide Smartglasses.

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses will be presented on 7 July 2023 as part of the BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin.

The highlights of the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses:

· Two sizes (M + L) available with different nose pads.

M for pupil distance 53 to 67 mm, L for 59 to 73 mm.

· Two sets of lenses (1x tinted lens and 1x 85% transparent lens), integrated light sensor, certified UVA/UVB filter.

· RX adapter for adjusting the lenses to the required visual acuity (up to max. 4.5 diopters).

· Can be connected to a smartphone and the

BMW Motorrad Connected App via Bluetooth.

· Real-time GPS data transfer from app to smartglasses.

· Head-Up function for navigation with individual display.

· Display of speed, speed limit, gear and navigation (reduced arrow display or detailed navigation with street names, intersections and precise directions).

· Integrated light sensor and integrated optics module for securely transferring data and securely displaying data on the top left of the right glass.

· Lithium-ion battery provides up to ten hours of operation.

· USB charging cable.

· Operating temperature range -10° to +50°C.

· Colour: Anthracite.

· Recommended retail price (RRP): 690.00 €.

BMW Motorrad presents BMW Motorrad MetaRide.

BMW CE 02 can be experienced in the digital brand space.

Munich. The new BMW CE 02 represents a new way of accessing the world of BMW Motorrad, because it is electric, appeals in particular to young people and is neither an e-motorcycle nor an e-scooter – it is an eParkourer. In keeping with this new, forward-looking type of mobility for urban environments, BMW Motorrad is now offering the opportunity to experience the new CE 02 up close in the BMW Motorrad MetaRide.

BMW Motorrad MetaRide stands for a digital brand space of virtual reality in which motorcycle fans can ride and experience the CE 02 in the form of an avatar, just like in physical reality. It also serves as a platform where fans and the BMW Motorrad brand can meet. The environment displayed in the BMW Motorrad MetaRide will look similar to the real world environment. In addition, there is a lot to experience in the virtual BMW Motorrad World. Besides being able to go on virtual test rides with the BMW CE 02, you can also play basketball, collect tokens or earn a stylish jacket for your own avatar, for example. The virtual digital brand space will also be gradually expanded for other products in the future.

The recent world premiere of the BMW CE 02 was already held partly in the BMW Motorrad MetaRide and also in the “real” Berlin during the Pure&Crafted Festival, with the virtual and real worlds interacting with each other. You can watch the premiere of the BMW CE 02 again here:



Access to the BMW Motorrad MetaRide is via the BMW Motorrad website or the familiar BMW Motorrad social media channels, and it is also possible to enter the virtual world directly via the Spatial Metaverse platform. You can also use one of the following links:

https://www.spatial.io/s/BMW-Motorrad-MetaRide-64a28a483ec3242e497a7100

https://www.bmw-motorrad.com/en/experience/stories/urban-mobility/metaride-ce02.html

Incidentally, the virtual BMW Motorrad products shown in the “MetaRide” are, like their physical originals, protected against imitation. BMW AG already extended the protection of its core brands, such as the BMW logo, some time ago with regard to future activities of the company in the metaverse. Thus, trademark protection now applies not only to vehicles in the traditional sense, but also explicitly to virtual goods, such as virtual vehicles and virtual clothing.