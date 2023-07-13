Czech Grand Prix Glory: MXGP & MX2 Loket

Chasing Czech Grand Prix Glory: Yamaha Factoy MXGP & MX2 Teams Land in Loket

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are all set for an intense run of three back-to-back Grand Prix rounds as the FIM Motocross World Championship arrives in Loket, Czech Republic, for round 12.

Loket is an “old-school” track, featuring steep uphills and challenging downhills. The clay surface, whether wet or dry, demands precise throttle control. It’s a hard-packed venue that suits the high momentum riding style of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer, who has consistently performed well at this venue in the past – a statement evidenced by his podium scores at in 2016, ’17, ’19, 21 and not to mention his stunning Grand Prix victory last year, in 2022. The ‘91’ is currently the thick of a gripping battle for third in the Championship Standings. He sits fourth in the rankings, just 1-point shy of Ruben Fernandez in third.

Fresh off the podium in Lombok, Glenn Coldenhoff is eager to maintain his momentum as he strives for a championship medal. Known as the ‘The Hoff’, the Dutchman has showcased his speed and strength numerous times and ended the MXGP of Lombok as the fastest rider of the weekend. With the right starts and a focused mindset, Coldenhoff has the pace to succeed. He is currently fifth in the standings, 24 points behind Seewer.

At the same time, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is gearing up for its next challenge as its relentless pursuit of the championship title continues. Currently second in the standings, Thibault Benistant is determined to bounce back from recent struggles, and eagerly awaits the MXGP of Czech Republic. It was at Loket the Frenchman celebrated his first-ever Grand Prix podium finish in 2021, and after another podium at the same venue last season, the ‘198’ is optimistic he can close the gap in the standings this weekend.

However, his charge will not be without a challenge from teammate Jago Geerts. Coming off a remarkable performance in Indonesia, where he achieved a number of significant milestones including his 50th podium finish, 40th race win, and 20th Grand Prix win, Geerts is now back to full fitness and ready to reestablish himself as the main title contender. The Belgian’s dominant display in Lombok has reignited his championship charge, and after winning the Czech Grand Prix in Loket last season, he is confident of another strong performance this weekend.

The MXGP series had a weekend off after Indonesia, which was much needed for Rick Elzinga, who fell ill during the previous race. While still feeling the effects of the sickness, the Dutchman has been working hard to regain his strength and prepare for the Czech Grand Prix. The Loket circuit presents a new challenge for him, as he has never raced there before, but his positive mindset and optimism has fueled his determination and he will enjoy the experience.

Loket is located 130km west of Prague and is a picturesque medieval village that gained fame as a filming location for the James Bond movie “Casino Royale” in 2006. The hard-pack track is etched into the hillside and promises an exciting and round of racing for both teams and all five riders. After this round, the series heads back to the sand for more intense action. Lommel, Belgium hosts round 13 on July 22-23, followed by Vantaa, Finland for round 14 on the weekend of July 30th.

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 414-points

“I took a week off to recover from Indonesia, just to give my body time to get back into the time zone. Loket is a track I like. I always do well there and I won the GP there last year, which is also a nice memory. We’re heading into three GP’s in row, which is fine for me. I usually recover quickly, so for me it’s not a problem to race back-to-back.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 390-points

“I took a few days off after Indonesia but started training again last Friday. I really like Loket. I love these kind of old school tracks, I wish there were more tracks like it on the calendar. I don’t change my program much or do anything specific for the back-to-back rounds. The weeks in between the GP’s look very similar. Recovery on Monday, Tuesday, and then Wednesday and Thursday I’ll do some good training, with most likely Wednesday being on the bike. Then travel Friday, race and then recover again.”

Thibault Benistant

2nd MX2 World Championship Standings, 462-points

“I went back to France after Indonesia to see my family and to recover from the long trip back. I’m looking forward to Loket, I like the track a lot. I have had some good races there in the past, so I am happy to go there. The main focus over the next three weeks will be to recover from each round. This means that we will be less on the bike, normally, but I will still ride a bit to keep the feeling there.”

Jago Geerts

4th MX2 World Championship Standings, 441-points

“I took it easy last week after all the traveling, but back at it again this week. I like the track in Loket, it’s more of an old school lay out. I won the race last year so I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 178-points

“It has been difficult since Indonesia. I’ve been really sick, lost 6kg’s and still a week later I am just starting to train again. So, it’s been mostly about healing and trying to get healthy again. I have never ridden in Loket, so I will go there without any knowledge of the track, but it definitely looks like a fun track to me.”