Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team Aaron Plessinger to miss start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Aaron Plessinger Begins Rehab on Wrist Injury

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Aaron Plessinger will miss the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as he recovers from a training injury earlier this week in Southern California.

On Tuesday, July 14, Plessinger dislocated his left wrist after landing in a rut and losing control on the face of a very large step-up whilst training at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The 2018 Pro Motocross 250MX Champion underwent surgery the following day and is now focused on returning to full fitness. Unfortunately, the timeline for recovery could have him sidelined for 12 weeks.

“I spoke with Aaron last night after his surgery, and it sounds as if it went very well,” said Jim Roach, the Yamaha Racing Department Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. “Unfortunately, a dislocated wrist can mean a long recovery time. Aaron was looking forward to the start of the outdoor season on his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing YZ450F, but that will have to be delayed for him to return to full fitness. We wish Aaron the best during his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the bike soon!”