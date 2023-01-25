Metzeler Custom Tour will kick off with MBE Motor Bike Expo

Munich (Germany), 25 January 2023 – This year the Metzeler brand has organised a seven-stage tour that crosses Europe with the aim to get closer to the enthusiasts of the custom world and introducing them to the Metzeler tyre range designed for these motorcycles. The Metzeler Custom Tour, the name of the initiative, will start from MBE Motor Bike Expo in Verona over the weekend and end with Wheels & Waves at Lido di Camaiore in October, stopping off at some of the most famous and iconic European motorcycle rallies. These also include the Harley-Davidson European 120th Anniversary celebration in Budapest, to celebrate the 120 years of the Milwaukee-based company, and European Bike Week, Europe’s largest motorcycle gathering. Metzeler Cruisetec The German tyre brand and two-wheels specialist will be present in all these events with a booth entirely dedicated to Cruisetec and ME 888 Marathon Ultra, tyres designed for the latest generation of cruisers. Furthermore, on the occasion of Hamburg Harley Days, Harley-Davidson European 120th Anniversary celebration and European Bike Week, in addition to offering a free tyre pressure check-up service, motorcyclists will be able to buy (and have fitted) Metzeler tyres during the rally, thanks to the service present on site. Other initiatives that Metzeler will promote in each of these motorcycle rallies will be communicated shortly. This is the calendar of the Metzeler Custom Tour stages: MBE Motor Bike Expo – Verona, Italy, 27-29 January

– Verona, Italy, 27-29 January Warsaw Motorcycle Show – Warsaw, Poland, 10-12 March

– Warsaw, Poland, 10-12 March Hamburg Harley Days – Hamburg, Germany, 19-21 May

– Hamburg, Germany, 19-21 May Wheels & Waves – Biarritz, France, 21-25 June

– Biarritz, France, 21-25 June HD European 120 th Anniversary Celebration – Budapest, Hungary, 22-25 June

– Budapest, Hungary, 22-25 June European Bike Week – Faak am See, Austria, 5-10 September

– Faak am See, Austria, 5-10 September Wheels & Waves – Lido di Camaiore, Italy, TBD October Cruisetec are a new generation of tyres, designed specifically for V-Twin motorcycles, that guarantee easy handling and cornering grip, thanks to an innovative carcass and a tread compound that ensures optimal grip. They give superior performance with uniform wear and good response to changes in direction. ME 888 Marathon Ultra tyres give enhanced riding enjoyment and high mileage. The innovative structure and tread pattern, with its transverse grooves, extend the life of the tyre and ensure excellent performance also in the wet. The Whitewall version of the ME 888 Marathon White Wall stands out for its classic style that enhances the look of cruiser and custom motorbikes.